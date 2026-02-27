Ghana: 40 Graduate From National Sports College As Player Agents

The National Sports College (NSC) in Winneba has successfully held its maiden Player Agent Training Certificate Programme from February 20-22, marking a significant milestone in sports education.

The high-profile course, spearheaded by FIFA-licensed football agent Victor Elias Seshie, was part of an ambitious lineup of new programmes rolled out by the College in its 2026 academic calendar.

NSC Director, Bawah Fuseini, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the calibre of personalities who participated in the programme. He urged participants to place premium value on their appearance and personal brand, stressing their importance in the football industry.

"The football agent industry is huge, and it's a lifelong venture. Build your brand, build your trust, and build your appearance, and people will believe in you," he said.Related Articles

Victor Elias Seshie also commended the College for organising the training and encouraged the institution to pursue full university status.

The successful organisation of the programme reflects NSC's commitment to building capacity and professionalism within Ghana's football industry. The programme equipped participants with practical knowledge and industry insights, further strengthening the institution's role as a key driver of sports development in the country.

The Player Agent Training Certificate Programme was organised and coordinated by the Technical Department of the NSC under the able leadership of Emmanuel Kojo Appiah.