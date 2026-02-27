Ghana: Police Dominate Kumasi Relay Championship

The Police Athletics Team delivered a commanding performance at the Kumasi Relay Championship on Saturday, February 14, at the Paa Joe Sports Stadium.

Twenty-eight athletes represented the service in the 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m, and 4x800m relay heats and finals for men and women. According to a statement from the GNA, the police team showcased discipline, speed, and endurance, winning all four men's relay events and securing three gold medals in the women's category.

The men claimed gold in the 4x800m, 4x400m, 4x200m, and 4x100m events, while the women won gold in the 4x100m, 4x200m, and 4x400m relays, adding silver in the 4x800m to round off an impressive performance. The championship concluded without injuries or incidents. The team expressed determination to build on this success as preparations continue for upcoming national and regional competitions.

In another development, Volta Regional Minister James Gunu inaugurated the 2026 Hohoe Municipal Inter-Circuit Sports Festival in Alavanyo. Addressing participants, Mr. Gunu encouraged stakeholders to find innovative ways to improve past events and achievements, while identifying and promoting local talent for the benefit of their communities.

He also donated GH¢5,000, along with three sets of jerseys and footballs for the top three emerging circuits. The festival, themed "Sports, the Foundation of Good Health", features eight competing circuits: Hohoe West, Hohoe East, Hohoe Central, Gbi-South, Alavanyo, Fodome West, Fodome East, and Wli/Gbledi, participating in handball, football, netball, table tennis, and volleyball.

Hohoe Constituency MP Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo praised Alavanyo and Nkonya as peaceful communities conducive for the festival's success. He urged competitors and officials to maintain decorum and avoid actions that could mar the event.