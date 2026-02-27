Ghana Sports Fund Hailed As Gamechanger for National Sports Development

26 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has praised the passage of the Sports Fund Bill, describing it as a landmark move that addresses the chronic funding challenges in Ghanaian sports.

GOC President Richard Akpokavie emphasized that the Fund will provide a dedicated and reliable source of support for athlete development, infrastructure, technical training, and grassroots programmes. "This is not just about funding competitions; it is about building systems, investing in talent, and creating opportunities for future generations," he said.

The committee highlighted that National Federations will now be better positioned to implement long-term strategies, enhance athlete welfare, and prepare competitors for continental and global events. Chronic underfunding, Akpokavie noted, had previously hindered progress across many sporting disciplines.

The GOC also commended Sports Minister Kofi Adams for his leadership and collaborative approach in driving the Bill to fruition. The committee expressed optimism that the Fund will usher in greater accountability, transparency, and excellence within Ghana's sporting ecosystem.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.