Ghana Sports Fund Hailed As Gamechanger for National Sports Development

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has praised the passage of the Sports Fund Bill, describing it as a landmark move that addresses the chronic funding challenges in Ghanaian sports.

GOC President Richard Akpokavie emphasized that the Fund will provide a dedicated and reliable source of support for athlete development, infrastructure, technical training, and grassroots programmes. "This is not just about funding competitions; it is about building systems, investing in talent, and creating opportunities for future generations," he said.

The committee highlighted that National Federations will now be better positioned to implement long-term strategies, enhance athlete welfare, and prepare competitors for continental and global events. Chronic underfunding, Akpokavie noted, had previously hindered progress across many sporting disciplines.

The GOC also commended Sports Minister Kofi Adams for his leadership and collaborative approach in driving the Bill to fruition. The committee expressed optimism that the Fund will usher in greater accountability, transparency, and excellence within Ghana's sporting ecosystem.