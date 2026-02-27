Ghana: Joshua Crash - Driver's Case Adjourned to March

26 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The driver involved in the fatal car crash that injured former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has appeared in court in Nigeria.

The December 29 accident near Lagos claimed the lives of Joshua's personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, while Joshua, 36, sustained injuries and was treated in hospital.

The driver, 46-year-old Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid licence.

Kayode appeared at Sagamu Magistrates Court in Ogun State on Wednesday, with the case adjourned to March 13 to allow prosecutors more time to prepare evidence. This marks his second court appearance, and he has yet to enter a plea.

Joshua was discharged from hospital two days after the crash, while Ghami and Ayodele were pronounced dead at the scene. BBC

