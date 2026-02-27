Liberia: Entangled in Rape - Police Investigates Officer in Grand Bassa

Liberia's rape crisis appears unending in light of alleged daily commission of acts of rape by people in both private and public domain. Liberian laws loathe rape as criminal offense with a penalty of long jail sentence if found guilty.

Dozens of Liberians linger in jail at the Monrovia Central Prison on rape related crimes and convictions, yet the menace continues to permeate society.

A latest case in point concerns a reported attempted rape involving an officer of the Liberia National Police (LNP) assigned to the Grand Bassa County Police Detachment, which authorities have launched investigation into.

LNP statement said the allegation was formally reported on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, through the Professional Standards Department (PSD) and the Women and Children Protection Section (WACPS) in Grand Bassa County.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

They disclosed that upon receiving the complaint, the institution immediately initiated both administrative and criminal investigative procedures in line with established laws, regulations, and internal accountability mechanisms.

The officer at the center of the allegation, who is not named in the statement, has been placed under internal administrative review pending the outcome of the investigation, LNP said.

"A preliminary inquiry is currently underway to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the reported incident," the statement furthered. "The identity of the complainant has not been disclosed in keeping with legal requirements and victim-protection standards."

The LNP emphasized that the matter remains under active investigation and stressed that the accused officer is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

At the same time, the police authority reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance against misconduct, especially in cases involving Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), abuse of authority, and human rights violations. The institution warned that any officer found culpable of criminal or unethical conduct will face the full weight of the law in addition to internal disciplinary actions.

The LNP assured the public that the case is being handled professionally, impartially, and without interference. Authorities have also urged citizens to remain calm and allow the investigative process to proceed, promising to provide further updates as appropriate and in accordance with the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

How the public reacts to the information is another side of the story, considering how the police was traduced for its handling of the rape case against former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, J. Bryant McGill.

Accused of raping a 14-yr-old girl, Police cleared him of wrongdoing following months of investigation. Clearing him of wrongdoing sparked public outrage, condemnation and criticism