Africa: When Tehran Burns, Africa Pays - Fuel, Geopolitics and the Cost of Living

The latest strikes on Iran and the widening confrontation across the Middle East are not distant geopolitical theatre for Africa. They are economic tremors that travel directly to our fuel pumps, supermarket shelves and national budgets.

Whenever conflict erupts in the Gulf, global markets react instantly. The world’s energy system remains tightly bound to the security of the Persian Gulf shipping lanes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil exports passes. Even without a full supply disruption, traders price in “risk premiums.” The mere possibility of escalation pushes crude prices higher.

For Africa, this is critical

Most African countries are net importers of refined fuel. When international oil prices rise, the impact is immediate: higher landing costs, pressure on exchange rates, and increased pump prices. Transport becomes more expensive. Food distribution costs climb. Electricity generation in diesel-dependent economies grows costlier. Inflation, which many African central banks have worked hard to tame, threatens to re-ignite.

The result is a familiar squeeze on households. Taxi fares edge upward. Basic goods quietly cost more. Governments face the difficult choice of reinstating fuel subsidies — straining public finances — or allowing prices to float, risking public discontent.

There are, however, asymmetries across the continent

Oil-producing states such as Nigeria, Angola and Libya may benefit from higher global prices in the short term. Increased export revenues can strengthen fiscal positions and foreign reserves. Yet even these gains are often tempered by infrastructure constraints, production quotas and governance challenges. Moreover, high oil prices can dampen global growth — ultimately reducing demand.

For diversified but energy-importing economies like South Africa, the calculus is more complex. A weaker rand combined with rising oil prices compounds domestic fuel hikes. This filters into manufacturing costs and consumer prices, complicating monetary policy at a delicate moment for growth.

Beyond economics lies geopolitics

Africa’s diplomatic posture in such conflicts is rarely binary. The continent’s strategic interest is stability — not alignment. Many African states maintain relations with Western powers, Gulf countries, and emerging blocs alike. Within frameworks such as BRICS and the African Union, the emphasis has consistently been on multilateralism and peaceful resolution rather than military escalation.

It is unlikely that Africa will “swing” decisively to one side. Instead, the prevailing instinct will be pragmatic neutrality: safeguard trade routes, preserve energy security, and avoid entanglement in great-power rivalries. In an increasingly multipolar world, strategic non-alignment offers flexibility.

Yet the current crisis also exposes a structural vulnerability. Africa remains disproportionately exposed to external energy shocks. Until refining capacity is expanded, strategic reserves strengthened and renewable transitions accelerated, distant conflicts will continue to dictate domestic stability.

The strikes on Iran are a reminder that geopolitics and grocery bills are connected. For Africa, the lesson is not merely diplomatic — it is developmental. Energy independence, regional trade integration and diversified economies are no longer abstract ambitions. They are shields against volatility.

In a world of escalating tensions, Africa’s wisest course is steady diplomacy abroad and structural reform at home.

Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.