Ethiopian Airlines Extends Flight Suspensions to Several Middle East Destinations As Regional Airspace Closures Persist

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian Airlines has announced updated suspension of flights to and from multiple Middle East destinations due to ongoing airspace closures across the region, the airline said in a statement.

The cancellations affect services to Amman (Jordan), Beirut (Lebanon), Tel Aviv (Israel), Doha (Qatar), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Sharjah (United Arab Emirates), Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia).

The suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

The airline urged passengers traveling to or from the affected region to regularly check their flight status through its official digital platforms to avoid inconvenience.

Passengers impacted by the cancellations are being offered several options, including rebooking for a later date once operations resume, rerouting to nearby destinations, or a full refund for the unused portion of their tickets, the statement said.

Customers who booked directly with Ethiopian Airlines may manage their reservations through the carrier's Global Customer Interaction Center, while those who purchased tickets via travel agencies are advised to contact their respective agents for assistance.

Ethiopian Airlines said it is closely monitoring developments in the region and emphasized that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers and crew. The airline apologized for the disruption and thanked customers for their understanding.

The announcement comes as multiple countries across the Middle East closed or restricted their airspace on Saturday, and major global airlines suspended services after a new wave of conflict erupted following a U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran.

Earlier today it was reported that at least one Ethiopian national is among 58 people injured in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks that began on 28 February 2026, according to a press release by the UAE Ministry of Defense, which did not specify how many Ethiopians were wounded.

In its statement, the Ministry said UAE air defenses have intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 541 drones launched from Iran since the start of the attacks.