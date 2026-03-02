Senegal: Maison Des Talibés Confronts Abuse of 'Talibé' Children in Senegal

Saint-Louis, Senegal — When you walk through the streets of Senegal's cities, you notice them almost immediately: young boys in worn clothes, clutching plastic cans or tin bowls, weaving between cars and pedestrians to ask for spare change or food. They are often barefoot, alone and hungry. These children are known as talibés.

Boys aged approximately 5-15, known as talibé children, reside in daaras, schools run by marabouts.

Human Rights Watch says many marabouts, "who serve as de facto guardians, conscientiously carry out the important tradition of providing young boys with a religious and moral education."

However, many of the schools are unregulated.

"However, thousands of so-called teachers use religious education as a cover for economic exploitation of the children in their charge, with no fear of being investigated or prosecuted," the report says. The talibés from these 'schools' spend much of their days begging for food on the streets and suffering a range of human rights abuses. They regularly experience beatings, inadequate food and medical care, and neglect.

Mamadou Ba, president and founder of Maison des Talibés, is striving to change the narrative. Ba created the organisation Maison des Talibés ("House of Talibés") three years ago in Saint-Louis, Senegal, with the goal of empowering talibés, improving their living conditions, and teaching them skills to help them succeed in young adulthood.

"I want to improve talibés' lives," Ba said. "I'm trying to help them in the future when they grow up [to be] self-sufficient."

Ba himself was a talibé as a child. A Senegal native, Ba was sent away to Daara at the age of seven in a city called Sokone. He said he remained there for eight years, enduring very tough conditions and was not fed by his marabout.

Once Ba aged out of the daara, he moved to Dakar and later Saint-Louis to be a marabout.

While in Saint-Louis, Ba began to devote his time to French and English study. He got involved with an international organisation that supported talibés but found their approach of simply donating food to the talibés was not going to cut it. Ba knew he needed to equip the children with skills to succeed in young adulthood after leaving the daara.

"They have one way out, which is becoming a marabout," Ba said. "I don't want them basically to have one choice, which is a Quranic teacher. I want them to have different choices, different options, [to become] whatever they want."

Maison des Talibés began as a true grassroots effort. Ba formed relationships with local marabouts, gaining their trust and allowing him to enter the daaras to provide the talibés services. He reached out to his friend, Abib Fall, a doctor in the area, who agreed to provide medical care to talibés in his free time. Ba himself began teaching the children English, providing food and rehabilitating the daaras.

"It's very fundamental to have a connection with the marabouts; otherwise, you cannot do this work," Ba said. "I speak the language that they speak, so they listen to me more ... I'm a former talibé, so I know them very well."

Equipped with English language skills, Ba expanded the organisation by speaking with international visitors and businesses in Saint-Louis to request financial support and recruit volunteers.

"The objective is education and handcraft," Ba said. "I know that if they have the education and the handcraft, they will be like me or better."

"I know how you get them there, because I went through that and I experienced it," Ba said.

A 2019 report by Human Rights Watch documented 16 talibé deaths from abuse and neglect and dozens of cases of beatings, neglect, sexual abuse and the chaining and imprisonment in daaras. An estimated 50,000 young boys live as talibés across Senegal, as of 2017.

Though families often send their children to live in daaras voluntarily, the system is widely considered to be trafficking. Many talibés in Senegal come from impoverished communities in Guinea-Bissau and other neighbouring countries.

Over the years, the daara system has evolved from what it once was. Historically, talibés resided predominantly in rural environments, where they worked on farms in exchange for food or received donations from villagers. With urbanisation, the system has transformed into exploitation and begging.

Ramata Haidara, an American Fulbright fellow in Saint-Louis, met Ba outside of a museum in the city. After learning about Maison des Talibés, Haidara immediately got involved as a volunteer English teacher.

Haidara said she has witnessed her students' confidence grow over time.

"[We] show them that you deserve to have resources and an education and people who are kind to you," Haidara said.

On January 1, 2026, Maison des Talibés unveiled its first physical building to support talibés by giving them a safe space outside of the daara to learn skills, attend classes, eat, shower and receive medical care.

The centre's opening ceremony drew over 100 talibés. Ba said the organisation serves many more than that in total, and that he hopes to expand its reach in the future.

Cheikh Tidiane Diallo, a perfume and soap maker living in Morocco, was one of Maison des Talibés' first students. Diallo said he credits Ba and the organisation with giving him the skills and connections to move to Morocco and pursue his career.

"He has a good heart," Diallo said of Ba. "He has never given up. I really appreciate that passion from him."

Ba said he sees his younger self in the talibés he serves and is inspired by them just as they are inspired by him.

"This is a place where they can laugh, a place where they can eat, a place where they can feel okay," Ba said. "This is our home."

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau