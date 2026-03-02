Cameroon: Aviation Minister Signs Nigeria-Cameroon Technical Aeronautical Search, Rescue Agreement

Chinedu Eze

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, alongside the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, has concluded a successful working visit to the Republic of Cameroon, culminating in the signing and formalisation of a Technical Aeronautical Search and Rescue (SAR) Agreement between both nations.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Tunde Moshood, during the high-level engagement, the Nigerian delegation met with their Cameroonian counterparts -- the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehe, and the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) top officials.

The bilateral discussions underscored the longstanding historical, diplomatic and socio-economic ties between Nigeria and Cameroon, while reaffirming their shared commitment to aviation safety and regional cooperation.

In his keynote address at the signing ceremony, Keyamo expressed appreciation to the government and people of Cameroon for their warm reception and enduring partnership.

"Directors General of the Civil Aviation Authorities here present, distinguished delegates, ladies and gentlemen, it is with great honour and profound appreciation that I am here today to formalize this Technical Aeronautical Search and Rescue Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon," Keyamo stated.

He emphasised that the agreement is fully aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritizes institutional strengthening, regional cooperation, economic revitalization and the protection of lives and property.

Keyamo noted that aviation remains a strategic enabler of economic growth, regional integration, and national development, but stressed that such growth must be anchored on safety, resilience, and effective emergency preparedness.

"Search and rescue cooperation is not simply a regulatory requirement under ICAO Annex 12. It is a humanitarian imperative and a moral responsibility," he declared.

The newly signed agreement is designed to strengthen operational coordination between the respective Rescue Coordination Centres (RCCs) of both countries, establish clear communication protocols, facilitate joint search and rescue operations, and enhance rapid response mechanisms within their respective Search and Rescue Regions (SRRs).