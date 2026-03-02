Liberia: PLP Welcomes Arrival of 'Yellow Machines,' Demands Transparency in Deployment

Monrovia — The People's Liberation Party (PLP) has applauded the Government of Liberia for the purchase and arrival of the first batch of heavy-duty "yellow machines," describing the move as a significant boost to national infrastructure and economic growth.

In a press statement issued Thursday and signed by the party's Deputy National Secretary General, the PLP said the equipment marks a crucial step toward strengthening road construction, accelerating development projects, and improving living conditions across the country.

The party expressed optimism that, if properly deployed, the machines could enhance productivity within the public works sector and fast-track critical infrastructure initiatives.

Call for Accountability

However, the PLP cautioned that the equipment must be used strictly in the public interest. It warned against any diversion for private commercial gain or political patronage, stressing that such actions would undermine the national purpose of the investment.

To safeguard against misuse, the party urged the government to establish clear operational systems to prevent underutilization and misallocation. It further called for comprehensive maintenance and storage plans to avoid long-term financial strain, along with transparent protocols governing fuel supply and consumption.

"Transparency and accountability are essential to ensuring that this investment delivers tangible development outcomes for the Liberian people," the statement emphasized.

Senate Probe Backed

Beyond infrastructure, the PLP also commended the Ministry of Justice for intensifying investigations into alleged financial mismanagement at the Liberian Senate.

The party described the probe as a necessary step toward reinforcing accountability across all branches of government and a demonstration of the administration's commitment to good governance.

It urged authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation and to ensure that any individuals found culpable are held accountable under the law.

Reaffirming its national position, the PLP said it remains committed to supporting initiatives that advance development, justice, and the welfare of the Liberian people, while calling on stakeholders to work collectively toward sustainable national progress.