Somalia: Somaliland Condemns Iran Strikes On Gulf States As Somalia Remains Silent

Hargeisa — The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has strongly condemned recent Iranian strikes targeting Gulf and Arab states, describing the attacks as a threat to regional peace and stability, while Somalia's federal leadership has not issued any public statement regarding the strikes.

In an official statement, Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced what it called "unprovoked aggression" against the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

"The Government of the Republic of Somaliland condemns in the strongest terms the recent Iranian strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," the statement said.

"The Republic of Somaliland stands in full solidarity with Arab Gulf countries and rejects this unprovoked aggression, which threatens regional peace and stability."

Officials in Somaliland said stability in the Gulf region is directly linked to security and economic interests in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa, particularly given long-standing trade, diaspora and investment ties.

By contrast, Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidency had not issued any condemnation of the Iranian strikes as of Saturday evening. The absence of a statement comes despite the Gulf states being among Somalia's largest financial backers over the past three decades, providing humanitarian aid, budgetary support, infrastructure investment and security assistance.

At the United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday night, Somalia instead condemned U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran and voiced support for the position of Mahmoud Ali Yusuf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, who called for restraint and de-escalation.

The differing reactions highlight a widening diplomatic contrast between Hargeisa and Mogadishu at a time of heightened regional tension.

The response also comes amid recent geopolitical shifts following Israel's formal recognition of Somaliland. Several Gulf states -- including Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan -- publicly sided with Somalia and rejected Somaliland's recognition at the time.

Analysts note that Somaliland's decision to condemn Iran's strikes, despite diplomatic friction with some Gulf capitals over its recognition, positions Hargeisa as aligning itself clearly with Gulf Arab security concerns.

"Somaliland appears to be drawing a strategic line," a regional political analyst said. "It is signaling that regional stability and opposition to escalation take precedence over political disagreements."

The developments underscore the complex web of alliances shaping the Horn of Africa and Middle East, where Red Sea security, Gulf investments and evolving diplomatic recognition are increasingly interconnected.

(Reporting by Horndiplomat News Desk)