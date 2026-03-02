Somalia: Somaliland Opposition Leader Condemns Iran's Missile Strikes On Gulf States

Hargeisa — The leader of Somaliland's opposition KAAH Party, Mohamoud Hashi Abdi, has strongly condemned Iran's recent missile strikes targeting several Gulf Arab states, describing the attacks as an act of aggression and a violation of international law.

In a statement released Saturday, Mohamoud said he was speaking on behalf of KAAH, which he described as Somaliland's largest opposition party.

"On behalf of Somaliland's largest oppositional party - KAAH, I strongly condemn Iran's strikes targeting the Gulf Arab states, particularly the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the Saudi Arabia," he said.

"Such actions constitute an act of aggression and a violation of international law and the principles that safeguard the sovereignty of states."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He expressed particular concern over reported harm to civilian and urban areas, though he noted that the impact of the attacks had been significantly reduced due to successful interceptions.

"I am especially concerned by the harm inflicted on civilian and urban areas, as the damage of the attacks was greatly reduced through successful interceptions," he said.

Mohamoud added that Iran had "no legitimate justification" to attack neighboring countries with which it is not at war, warning that expanding the scope of the conflict risked escalating tensions across the region.

"Expanding the scope of conflict in this manner risks escalating tensions and only creates further hostilities for Iran," he said.

He concluded by expressing solidarity with civilians affected by the hostilities.

"Lastly, I extend our solidarity and prayers to civilian populations across the Middle East, asking that God ease their suffering and protect them during this sensitive and challenging period for the region," he said.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions after Iran fired ballistic missiles and drones toward Gulf Arab states -- including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain -- following US and Israeli military strikes on Iranian targets, with most incoming missiles intercepted but some causing damage and casualties in Gulf cities.

(Reporting by Horndiplomat News Desk)