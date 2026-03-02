Nigeria: Cancer - 'Millions of Nigerians in IDP Camps, Rural Areas At Risk'

The President of the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS), Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, has called on the government to extend free cancer screening and outreach programmes to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and rural communities, warning that millions of Nigerians in these areas face heightened risks and limited access to screening facilities.

Prof. Omonisi, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer of the NCS, made the call at the World Cancer Day Regional Mega Rally and awareness walk for the South-South region held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He expressed concern that most cancer interventions are concentrated in urban centres and state capitals, while late-stage presentations are more common in rural areas.

Speaking on this year's World Cancer Day theme, "United by Unique," Omonisi stressed that cancer goes beyond statistics and represents a deeply human experience that requires collective action.

"As we gather in the great city of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the 2026 World Cancer Day Regional Mega Rally for the South-South Zone, we stand united under a powerful global theme: 'United by Unique.' It is a reminder that cancer is not just a disease of statistics, but a deeply human experience," he said.

"Behind every diagnosis is a story -- a mother holding on for her children, a young graduate facing uncertainty, a survivor rebuilding life after treatment, and a family navigating fear and hope simultaneously.

"To every Nigerian living with cancer, to survivors, caregivers and families remembering loved ones, we say: You are seen. You are not alone. Your lives matter."

Omonisi said hosting the rally in Port Harcourt was deliberate, noting that Rivers State had shown commitment to improving health infrastructure, including cancer care.

"Rivers State has demonstrated strong commitment toward improving health infrastructure, including cancer care. We acknowledge the strides made through facilities such as the Dr Peter Odili Cardiovascular and Cancer Centre, which represents hope for many families in this region," he said.

"Bringing the 2026 Regional Mega Rally to Port Harcourt is intentional. It reinforces our message that cancer control must not be centralised in Abuja or Lagos alone. Every geopolitical zone deserves visibility, access and action.

"The South-South region faces unique environmental, economic and healthcare access challenges. True to this year's theme, each region's cancer burden is unique, yet our resolve to confront it is united."

He warned that cancer cases are rising in the country but noted that many are preventable and treatable if detected early.

"Cancer is no longer a distant threat. It is here. It is rising. Yet the tragedy is that many cancers are preventable. Many are treatable. Many lives can be saved through early detection," he said.

However, he listed major challenges confronting cancer care in Nigeria, including late presentation, limited screening services, high out-of-pocket expenses, inadequate insurance coverage and a shortage of oncology specialists.

"Only a small percentage of Nigerians are currently covered under health insurance. The majority still rely on catastrophic out-of-pocket payments. This is unsustainable and unjust," he added.

Omonisi acknowledged recent progress in cancer control, including the establishment of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), strengthening of the National Cancer Control Plan (2026-2030), introduction of the Cancer Health Fund, the Nigeria Cancer Access Partnership initiatives, expansion of cancer registries and the upgrading of some federal tertiary institutions as centres of excellence.

"These gains are commendable, but progress must accelerate, reaching the forgotten rural communities and IDPs. Nigeria is currently grappling with insurgency and internal displacement, particularly in parts of Northern Nigeria.

"Millions of Nigerians live in IDP camps across several states. Unfortunately, most cancer interventions remain concentrated in urban centres and state capitals. Rural communities, where late-stage presentations are most common, are often neglected. IDPs are even more invisible in cancer programming. This is unacceptable," he said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the Rivers State Ministry of Health, Prof. Justina Jumbo, emphasised the importance of early detection in the treatment of cancer.

She said early diagnosis significantly improves treatment outcomes and survival rates.

According to her, the Dr Peter Odili Cardiovascular and Cancer Centre in Rivers State is a world-class facility for the treatment of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.