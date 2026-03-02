Nigeria: Gospel Singer Taiwo Adegbodu Is Dead

Taiwo and his twin brother, Kehinde, rose to prominence in the Yoruba gospel music scene following the release of their debut album "Faratimi (Lean on Me)" in 1999.

Nigerian gospel singer Taiwo Adegbodu has died.

He's one half of the celebrated gospel music duo, the Adegbodu Twins.

News of his death broke on Sunday morning and was confirmed by fellow gospel artiste Esther Igbekele in a post on her Instagram page.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Igbekele posted the singer's picture with the caption, "Erin wo, Ajanaku sun bi oke. Hard to bear. Goodnight, bro."

His death was also confirmed on Adegbodu Twins JP's Facebook page.

"Taiwo, why will you leave your kids and me without notification? My heart is bleeding, Lord, how do you want me to cope without him? God why? This is too much for me to bear!", the post read.

The cause of the singer's death remained unknown as of press time. However, his death sent shockwaves through his fan base and plunged the Christian music community into mourning.

Background

Taiwo and his twin brother, Kehinde, rose to prominence in the Yoruba gospel music scene following the release of their debut album "Faratimi (Lean on Me)" in 1999.

Over the years, they built a strong reputation for spiritually uplifting and culturally resonant music.

The duo is also popular for hit tracks such as "Shower Your Blessing", "God Concert", "Emi Mimo", "Igbagbo Dun", "Ma Beru" and "Adura Mi Gba", among others.

In recognition of their contributions to gospel music and the entertainment industry, Governor Ademola Adeleke appointed them as Special Advisers on Entertainment and Tourism in Osun State.

Born in Oyo State, the twins stated in an interview with The Guardian in September 2024 that not everyone who ventures into gospel music is genuinely called to the ministry.

They argued that many gospel artistes pursued music for financial gain and fame rather than divine purpose.

They also disclosed that, before their birth, a revelation foretold that they would become musicians.