Nigeria: Lagos Govt Announces Traffic Diversion for Ogunnusi Road Reconstruction

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic management plan ahead of the commencement of Phase I reconstruction and expansion of Ogunnusi Road in Ikeja Local Government Area.

In a statement on Sunday posted on X, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the plan would enable the Federal Ministry of Works to begin work on the project from 6 March.

Mr Osiyemi said the project covers the stretch from Ojodu-Berger Bus Stop to Mobil Filling Station Junction (Ijaye/Agege bound) and forms part of a broader plan to upgrade the 9.0-kilometre dual carriage corridor between the two points, both inbound and outbound.

He explained that the entire project, comprising Phases I and II, is scheduled to run from 6 March to 6 January 2028.

"Phase 1 of the project will cover a 4.5-kilometre stretch from Ojodu-Berger Bus-Stop inward Mobil Filling Station Junction (Ijaye/Agege Bound). The phase is scheduled to commence on Friday, 6th March, 2026 and is expected to be completed by Saturday, 6th February, 2027," he stated.

Traffic diversion

Mr Osiyemi said there will be no vehicular access within the designated construction zone during the first phase.

Motorists travelling inward Ijaye/Agege through Ogunnusi Road from Ojodu-Berger will be diverted to use a contraflow on the Ojodu-Berger-bound carriageway for about one kilometre before rejoining the main carriageway.

Alternatively, he explained, motorists may use Dr Nurudeen Olowopopo Way to connect Otunba Jobifele Way, link Obafemi Awolowo Way and access Lateef Jakande Road to reach their destinations.

The statement noted that articulated vehicle and truck drivers travelling from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway towards Agege have been advised to divert through Ojota/Maryland, link Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, access Kodesoh Street, connect Oba Akran Avenue to Guinness Roundabout and proceed via Ogba Road to Pen Cinema.

Motorists travelling from Ijaye/Agege towards Ojodu-Berger will experience through traffic but will be diverted into a contraflow with Ijaye/Agege-bound traffic for about one kilometre near the construction zone before regaining full access after the work area.

The commissioner said emergency tow vehicles would be stationed strategically along the corridor to ensure prompt response to breakdowns and incidents during the construction period.

He advised motorists to exercise patience, obey traffic signs and cooperate with traffic management officials deployed along the corridor, noting that the temporary measures are necessary to ensure safe and efficient execution of the project.

Key links

Ogunnusi Road is a major arterial corridor linking Ojodu-Berger to Agege and adjoining communities in Ikeja, serving as an alternative route to the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The axis connects key residential, commercial and industrial districts, including Agege and Ojodu-Berger, and often experiences heavy vehicular movement, particularly during peak hours.

Like several major roads in the state, the corridor falls under federal jurisdiction, making the Federal Ministry of Works responsible for structural rehabilitation, while the Lagos State Government typically manages traffic diversion and enforcement during construction.

In recent months, Lagos State government has adopted phased reconstruction and advanced traffic advisory measures for major infrastructure projects to minimise disruption in the commercial capital.