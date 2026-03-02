Nigeria: Travellers Face Chaos As Gulf Hostilities Disrupt Flights From Nigerian Airports

Travellers from Nigeria to the Middle East, particularly Dubai and Qatar, are facing major disruptions following widespread flight cancellations and delays triggered by escalating hostilities in the Gulf region.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Sunday announced that several flights from Nigerian airports to Middle East destinations have been cancelled or delayed due to airspace closures in parts of the region.

The disruption follows a wave of Iranian missile strikes across Gulf Arab states on Saturday, prompting authorities in the United Arab Emirates to suspend flight operations.

Dubai Airports confirmed that both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have suspended all flight operations indefinitely as a precautionary measure for safety.

In a statement announcing the shutdown, the airport authorities said the decision was taken to prioritise passenger safety amid escalating regional hostilities.

"Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central, Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights," the statement read.

Reacting to the development, FAAN issued a travel advisory titled "Flight Disruption to the Middle East", informing the travelling public that ongoing airspace closures are impacting flight operations to and from the region.

According to FAAN, flights operated by major international carriers, including Emirates and Qatar Airways, have been affected.

"The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform the travelling public that ongoing airspace closures in parts of the Middle East are currently impacting flight operations to and from the region.

"As a result of these developments, flights destined to Middle East destinations from Nigerian airports, including Emirates and Qatar Airways, have been cancelled or delayed," the advisory stated.

FAAN urged affected passengers to contact their respective airlines for up-to-date information regarding flight status, rebooking options and further guidance.

The authority added that it is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with relevant aviation authorities and airline operators and will provide updates as necessary.

"We regret the inconvenience and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the travelling public," FAAN said.

The development has left many travellers in uncertainty as regional tensions continue to disrupt international air travel across the Gulf corridor.