Nigeria: ADC Launches Nationwide Online Membership Registration Ahead of 2027 Polls

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has begun free online membership registration across Nigeria, expanding its nationwide drive that started with a physical registration and revalidation exercise last month.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi on Sunday, the party explained that the newly introduced digital platform, accessible at www.adcregistration.ng , is central to its preparations for the 2027 general elections, upcoming congresses, and conventions.

The ADC added that manual registration will continue concurrently across the country.

According to the statement, the online platform is designed to help the party comply with the Electoral Act 2026, which mandates political parties to maintain a fully digital membership register. Only members whose details are properly captured and verified on the new system will be eligible to vote or contest in the party's primaries.

The ADC reported strong interest from citizens within the country and the diaspora since the physical registration rollout began in February.

It said the free online option aims to eliminate barriers, streamline the registration process, and offer every eligible Nigerian a safe and convenient way to join the party.

Members previously registered on older platforms are required to revalidate their information on the new portal, as additional mandatory details are now needed to meet the standards set by the Electoral Act and the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Support groups and associations were also encouraged to register through the platform and complete the onboarding process.

While reaffirming its objections to certain provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 , which it believes favor the ruling party , and the resulting electoral timetable, the ADC maintained its commitment to building a modern, inclusive, and citizen-driven political movement capable of delivering credible leadership and a better future for Nigerians.