Nigeria: NSCDC Boss Consoles Family, Colleagues of Female Officer Killed During Simulation Exercise

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has expressed profound grief and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the gallant female officer who lost her life in a tragic accident which occurred during an official simulation exercise.

In a statement signed by the national public relations officer, ACC Babawale Afolabi, the Civil Defence Corps confirmed that the unfortunate incident occurred at the national headquarters in Abuja during a tactical simulation exercise tagged "Tactical Rescue Operation".

The exercise, which was organised by the Female Strike Force, was part of activities marking the 2026 World Civil Defence Day , an annual global event observed by civil defence organizations across member countries.

The statement explained that the deceased officer, Assistant Superintendent of Corps Ogbodo Ene Victoria, was actively participating in the high-intensity simulation designed to rehearse the rescue of kidnapped school children when the accident occurred. She was immediately rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja, for urgent medical attention. Despite the valiant efforts of medical personnel to save her life, she sadly succumbed to her injuries.

According to the statement, Dr Audi described the loss as shocking and deeply painful, noting that the Corps has been thrown into mourning by the sudden departure of a dedicated and courageous officer who exemplified discipline, commitment, and patriotism in the line of duty.

"We have lost a brave and promising officer whose dedication to national service was unquestionable. This painful loss is not only to her immediate family but to the entire Corps and the nation at large," the CG stated.

Prof. Audi prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and extended his deepest sympathies to her family, colleagues in the Female Strike Force, and all officers and men of the Corps nationwide. He further directed a high-powered delegation from the National Headquarters to pay a condolence visit to the bereaved family and ensure that all necessary institutional support is provided.

He assured that the Service will accord the late officer full and befitting burial rites in recognition of her sacrifice and unwavering service. He also affirmed that her post-service benefits will be processed and paid promptly to support her family during this difficult time.

While appealing to officers and men of the Corps not to be discouraged by the tragic development, Prof. Audi urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to duty and to continue praying for the peace, unity, and progress of the Service. He described the incident as a painful act of fate but emphasised that it must strengthen, rather than weaken, the resolve of personnel to serve with vigilance and professionalism.

The CG, however, noted that preliminary assessments suggest that the accident could have been avoided with stricter adherence to safety measures and better coordination during the simulation exercise. He therefore directed that comprehensive safety reviews be undertaken and that all operational drills and exercises strictly comply with established safety standards and protocols.

The CG charged all personnel to prioritise safety at all times, stressing that the nature of the Corps' mandates requires not only bravery and preparedness but also meticulous planning and adherence to workplace safety guidelines to prevent future occurrences.

He said, "The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps remains committed to safeguarding lives and critical national assets, even as it mourns one of its finest officers who paid the ultimate price in service to the nation."