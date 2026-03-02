Nigeria: Poison Attempt Video On Tinubu Fake - Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday dismissed as false and misleading a viral video alleging an attempted poisoning of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the arrest of a cook at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, said there was no truth to the claim, describing it as "fake and totally unfounded."

Reacting via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ajayi urged Nigerians to disregard the video and the accompanying allegations, stressing that no such incident occurred.

"The trending video about a poison attempt on President Tinubu and arrest of an Aso Villa cook is fake and totally unfounded. There is no truth to it. It should be disregarded," Ajayi stated.

The clarification comes amid widespread circulation of the video on social media platforms, where it had sparked speculation and concern among members of the public.