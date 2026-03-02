Nigeria: Ahead 2027, Turaki-Led PDP Begins Nationwide Membership Drive Monday

The Tanimu Turaki (SAN)-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced plans to commence a nationwide membership drive on Monday as part of its preparations for the 2027 elections.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, yesterday said the exercise is aimed at expanding its support base, strengthening grassroots structures, and mobilising new members across the country ahead of the polls.

On February 13, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initially fixed the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, February 20, 2027, while the governorship and state Houses of Assembly polls were slated for Saturday, March 6, 2027.

The schedule, however, drew criticism from some Muslim stakeholders who observed that the dates coincided with the 2027 Ramadan period.

In response to the concerns, the Nigerian Senate amended Clause 28 of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, shortening the mandatory election notice period from 360 days to 300 days, thereby enabling INEC to revise the timetable.

Subsequently, INEC issued an updated schedule on Thursday, signed by its Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, shifting the Presidential and National Assembly elections to January 16, 2027, and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections to February 6, 2027.

According to the revised timetable, political parties are required to submit a comprehensive digital membership register by April 2, 2026--a condition some argue could effectively exclude opposition parties from participating.

The National Working Committee of the PDP, led by Tanimu Turaki, announced that it has authorised the launch of digital membership registration in all wards across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

PDP stated, "This exercise will begin on Monday, March 2, 2026, and will last for three weeks.

"The essence of this exercise is to compile the digital membership register in compliance with the Electoral Act 2026, which requires all political parties to submit the digital register of their members to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

"Registration will be held every day (except Sundays) at all Ward, Chapter, and State offices of the Party (special cases will be handled at the National Secretariat) throughout the registration period. A special committee headed by the National Organising Secretary, Hon. Theophilus Daka Shan, has been set up to oversee the exercise and handle any complaints that may emanate therefrom.

"Members and the general public are encouraged to visit the nearest PDP office within their ward to register.

For more information and enquiries, please call 08035555800 or send a mail to info@iampdp.org."