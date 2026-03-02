Nigeria: Seyi Tinubu Breaks Silence On King Mitchy, VeryDarkMan Controversy, Says He Will Not Be Bullied

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has debunked the allegations linking him to a feud between social media personalities, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly called VeryDarkMan, and Mitchell Mukoro, widely known as King Mitchy.

He vowed that he would not be intimidated by "fictional" narratives, and refused not to be bullied.

The controversy followed alleged claims suggesting an improper relationship or secret arrangements between Seyi Tinubu and King Mitchy, which VeryDarkMan had reportedly used to intensify his online narrative.

Philanthropist and content creator, King Mitchy, recently announced that she renovated a dilapidated school in six days, suggesting that the project was proof that meaningful change could happen swiftly when there was genuine intent.

However, she reportedly made comments widely interpreted as subtle jabs at VeryDarkMan, who, in turn, accused her of being used as a political pawn to launder the image of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Tagging the president's son, VeryDarkMan was said to have alleged in another video that both Seyi Tinubu and King Mitchy were threatening his life.

Reacting to the comments in a statement shared on Instagram yesterday, Seyi Tinubu described the allegations and insinuations as false.

He clarified the nature of his interaction with King Mitchy, framing it strictly within the bounds of his long-standing philanthropic work.

Tinubu wrote, "I met Mitchy once, in a public setting, alongside others. On that occasion, I provided financial support toward her NGO activities, just as I have supported many young Nigerians and organisations working to empower our people.

"A follow-up meeting had been scheduled for me to receive an update on the impact of her NGO's work following the donation. That meeting did not take place because I have been unwell," Seyi Tinubu explained.

He categorically denied any private encounters, saying, "There has never been a private encounter; no secret arrangement, and no impropriety of any kind."

Tinubu accused VeryDarkMan of using a feud he had no part in to attack his reputation.

He wrote, "What is deeply concerning is that a feud I did not start, and in which I have played no part, has been used as a vehicle to insert my name into a narrative without basis in truth.

"For reasons best known to him, VDM appears to have been looking for a trigger, an opportunity to attack and attempt to harm my reputation and seized upon this situation to do so. I will not accept that.

"If my name generates attention, let us at least deal in facts. Supporting charitable causes is not a crime. Meeting someone publicly to support their NGO is not a scandal. Repeating falsehoods loudly does not transform them into truth."

Tinubu asserted that he won't be intimidated by "fictional" narratives, emphasising that he refused to be bullied.

"I will not be bullied, and I will not dignify fiction with panic.

"I have experienced bullying before, and I understand the harm it can cause. That is why I take a firm stance against it," he said.

Tinubu concluded by reaffirming his commitment to serving Nigerian youth through his foundation, insisting that "philanthropy and outreach must never be politicised or weaponised."

"To those seeking to manufacture controversy: Nigeria needs builders, not bullies. We need responsible discourse, not sensationalism driven by speculation.

"I firmly reject the accusations made against me. I call for de-escalation, for restraint, and for a return to truth and responsibility," he added.