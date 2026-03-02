Nigeria: Tinubu Hails Lebara Nigeria's Launch, Says Entry Strong Vote of Confidence in Digital Economy

Abuja — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed the official launch of Lebara Nigeria, describing the development as a strong vote of confidence in Nigeria's digital economy and its growing status as a leading technology and investment destination in Africa.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President said Nigeria's telecommunications sector remained one of the country's most vibrant economic drivers, recording 5.78 per cent year-on-year growth in the third quarter of 2025 and contributing over 14 per cent to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

President Tinubu congratulated the leadership and partners of Lebara Nigeria, particularly its Chief Executive, Mrs. Teniola Stuffman, for their commitment to expanding telecommunications access, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening Nigeria's digital infrastructure.

According to the president, investments of this nature are critical to deepening financial inclusion, enabling innovation, and accelerating sustainable economic growth.

He noted that the launch of Lebara Nigeria signals growing investor confidence in the reforms being implemented by his administration to stabilise the economy and promote private sector-led development.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the presence and support of the British High Commission, represented at the launch by the Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Johny Baxter, saying the participation underscores the enduring economic and diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

He stated that such collaborations reflect Nigeria's openness to responsible foreign investment and strategic global partnerships that deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

The president further recognised the contributions of the Chairman of the Advisory Board, Bimbo Ashiru, and other advisory board members for their leadership, expertise, and belief in Nigeria's growth potential.

He stressed that initiatives like Lebara Nigeria will contribute significantly to job creation, youth empowerment, enterprise development, and broader economic diversification, particularly in the fast-evolving digital space.

Reiterating his administration's commitment to fostering a stable, transparent, and investment-friendly environment, President Tinubu assured investors of continued support for innovation and private enterprise.

He wished Lebara Nigeria success as it commenced commercial operations and encouraged sustained collaboration between the public and private sectors to advance Nigeria's digital transformation agenda.