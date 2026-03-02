Nigeria: Iyabo Obasanjo Unveils Ogun Governorship Ambition, Hails Tinubu's Economic Reforms

Abeokuta — The first child of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, yesterday formally declared to contest for governorship of Ogun State, hailing the economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu.

She said Tinubu's economic reforms had helped a lot to stabilise the economy and strengthened the purchasing power of Nigerians.

Obasanjo-Bello equally saluted the foresight of President Tinubu in embarking on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She added that the massive road construction would not only help in deepening economic activities along that corridor but would also help to decongest the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The epidemiology specialist equally said that her governorship aspiration was not a fluke, neither was she out to clear the path for any other candidate.

She stated that she would put in every effort and commitment to succeed Governor Dapo Abiodun come 2027.

Prof. Obasanjo disclosed this during a media parley with journalists held yesterday at the penthouse inside her father's sprawling Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

Answering questions from journalists on her view on the state of the economy under President Tinubu, the senator who represented Ogun Central between 2007 and 2011 affirmed that there have been a lot of positive developments with the economy in the last two and a half years.

She explained: "I think there's a lot going on, positively. One is the stabilisation of the Naira. What that does is that people can predict how much money they will spend on imports and how much income they will get. So, stabilisation of the Naira is a big one.

"I think that the economic stability cannot be overstated, because when people can predict income and exports, things get better -- because then you are not buying something at one price due to dollar instability and having to sell it at a higher price when it changes.

"So, for economic stability, there has been progress and there has been some improvement in security, mainly because now we have a lot of collaboration going on. There is international collaboration, the President's visits to different countries for trade, economic development is rising and that is the key to everything we do."

Obasanjo-Bello said there might have been a lot of negativities around the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, but the truth is that it is a valuable move towards expanding the economy and addressing regular congestion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.