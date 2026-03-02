Nigeria: Lassa Fever Kills 10 Health Workers in Benue

The Benue State Government has confirmed the death of 10 health workers following an outbreak of Lassa fever, with 45 cases testing positive out of 250 suspected infections recorded across the state.

The state's Epidemiologist, Dr Msuega Asema, disclosed this at the weekend during an assessment visit by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ejeh-Ogwuche, to isolation centres at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Makurdi.

Asema said the outbreak had severely affected frontline workers, including five medical doctors, four nurses, two community health extension workers and one hospital porter.

He described the rising infections among health personnel as alarming.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He stated that out of the 250 suspected cases reported so far, 45 have been confirmed, with 10 cumulative deaths among health workers.

Speaking during the visit, Ejeh-Ogwuche urged residents not to panic, noting that the government had declared a Lassa fever outbreak on February 3 and activated containment measures.

He attributed the high infection rate among health workers to human-to-human transmission and lapses in infection prevention protocols.

"We are here to assess the situation on the ground. The figures may look disturbing, but the government, under Governor Hyacinth Alia, is fully committed to containing the outbreak. Necessary resources are being mobilised to ensure swift containment," he said.

The commissioner added that surveillance officers had been deployed across the 23 local government areas (LGAs) in the state to strengthen monitoring, contact tracing and community engagement.

He appealed to residents to promptly report symptoms at designated health facilities to reduce fatalities.

At the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Stephen Hwande, said the hospital had intensified infection prevention measures.

He, however, called for urgent intervention to upgrade isolation centres with patient monitors, improved waste management systems and a functional emergency laboratory for on-site testing.

The Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, Prof. Michael Agbir, described the situation as unusual compared to previous years.

He revealed that between January and February 2026 alone, the hospital recorded 28 admissions, 17 confirmed cases and three deaths.

At the FMC, the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Joseph Kontor, represented by Dr. Uche Augustine Azuka, said inadequate power supply was affecting laboratory services and delaying test results.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kontor appealed to the state government for support with power supply, consumables and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), stressing that patients were being treated and discharged free of charge, placing financial pressure on the facility.

The coordinator of the isolation centre and Head of Clinical Services at FMC Apir, Dr. Michael Odoh, disclosed that 10 patients were on admission, comprising eight confirmed and two suspected cases, including four health workers who were responding to treatment.