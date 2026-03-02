Africa: FACE Africa Dedicates 71 Latrines and Two Water Projects in Rural Bentol

Bentol, Montserrado County — FACE Africa, a Liberia and U.S.-based nonprofit organization, has completed and dedicated 71 new household

latrines, one hand pump and one solar-powered water tower in rural Bentol City, Montserrado County.

The day of the ceremony was a vibrant and joyful celebration hosted in Belekpoi Town and included local leadership and WASH Committee Graduates from nearby Bassa Town, and Nyema Town.

FACE Africa's Operations Manager, John D. Toby, providing an overview of the projects at the dedicatory ceremony recently, explained that the FACE Africa Bentol Phase Four WASH Program was implemented over a three-month period across the three communities.

Mr. Toby stated that the dedication ceremony was not just about commissioning WASH facilities, but it was an opportunity to celebrate partnership, empowerment, improved health and restored dignity for all beneficiaries.

He reaffirmed FACE Africa's commitment to improving sustainable access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene services in underserved communities across several counties in Liberia.

"Through this Bentol Phase Four intervention, our team have worked closely with community members and town chiefs to ensure that the WASH solutions provided will be sustainable, community-owned, and impactful long term," Mr. Toby said.

He explained that a total of 71 household latrines were constructed, with 24 in Belekpoi Town, 13 in Bassa Town, and 34 in Nyema Town, with each bathroom being equipped with an individual signature 'Rain-WASH' Rainwater harvesting system (a special system designed by FACE Africa) with pour flush, septic tanks and handwashing areas to promote proper hygiene practices and conserve precious water resources.

"These facilities are designed to restore dignity, improve safety for women and girls, and protect the overall health of families," Mr. Toby noted.

Additionally, he said FACE Africa constructed one new Afridev hand pump in Bassa Town, a solar-powered water tower in Belekpoi Town, and much needed bathrooms for all houses in Nyema Town (who had previously benefited from a hand pump constructed and dedicated in 2023 thanks to Georgie Badiel Foundation and Nyema Tubman).

Mr. Toby stressed that these safe water facilities will significantly reduce the burden of water collection and help prevent waterborne diseases.

He revealed that prior to the project implementation period, FACE Africa conducted baseline surveys in several communities in the region and identified these three communities as priorities due to their lack of basic water and sanitation facilities, and high diarrheal disease rates.

Mr. Toby divulged that FACE Africa's experienced training team successfully trained three WASH Committees across the three benefiting communities and emphasized the prerequisite for all FACE Africa WASH Committees to consist of more than half women and girls to honor gender equality and encourage women's leadership.

"To the people of Bassa Town, Belekpoi Town, and Nyema -- these facilities belong to you. Your commitment, cooperation, and participation made this project successful. We encourage you to continue working together to maintain these facilities and protect the health and future of your communities," he said.

He disclosed that communities were encouraged to collect monthly contributions to ensure maintenance and sustainability of the water facilities.

"We are excited to report that Bassa Town has collected L$9,000, Belekpoi Town L$12,350, and Nyema L$13,880, respectively," Mr. Toby announced.

He promised that FACE Africa remains committed to walking alongside communities in their journey toward improved health, dignity, and sustainable development.

Also, Mr. Toby then proudly introduced Jenneh Varfee - a local Kpakillah Town resident, WASH Committee Member for Kpakillah Town (Bentol Phase two projects), and FACE Africa Deputy Training Coordinator, to give details on the training held over the 3-month period.

The committees, she said, received specialized training in maintenance and repair, women's health, hygiene, sanitation, nutrition, and financial management. In total, 65 community members were trained -- 40 women (61.5%) and 25 men (38.5%).

"These committees are now equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to maintain their facilities, promote healthy behaviors, and manage community resources responsibly," Varfee said.

She also shared that 60 women were trained across the three communities in soapmaking for economic empowerment and financial autonomy.

"These hardworking women were trained in the production of essential household sanitation products such as bleach, tile soap, bar soap, and liquid soap by FACE Africa's head trainer, Sylva N. Solo.

She emphasized that this new initiative not only supports hygiene promotion but also creates opportunities for income generation and economic independence for women.

During the ceremony it was also announced that since the FACE Africa WASH initiatives began in rural Bentol in 2023, FACE Africa has constructed and dedicated 327 latrines, 11 new hand pumps, rehabilitated four hand pumps, and constructed two solar-powered water systems in the area. This does not include the other regions the organization has been working in, including Grand Cape Mount most recently.

At the same time, the Duke and Associates, West Coast Energy, the National WASH Commission, the Ministry of Public Works, and all contractors were acknowledged for their valued contributions to the projects.

Meanwhile, delivering the keynote address under the theme "Moving Beyond This Point," Madam Melma Dee Kidka-Blamo, Country Manager for FACE Africa International, described the day as a turning point for these communities.

"When water is clean, life is strong. And today, life is getting stronger in these communities" she declared.

She acknowledged FACE Africa's leadership, including Founder and President Mrs. Saran Kaba Jones and Executive Director Ms. Pauline Veronica Egan, as well as Mayor of Bentol City, John Minor, other government officials, traditional leaders, development partners, community elders, women, youth, and residents.

Madam Blamo shared her powerful personal story of growing up in a community without access to safe drinking water or proper sanitation.

"We walked long distances to fetch unsafe water. We did not have proper toilets. When we children became sick, help was far away. At that time, sickness felt normal. But sickness should never be normal," she emphasized.

She urged residents to move beyond the point where children miss school due to diarrhea, where mothers worry about unsafe water, and where preventable illnesses are accepted as part of life.

"These facilities give us a new chance -- a chance to choose health, dignity, and a better future. But facilities alone are not enough. What truly matters is how we use and sustain them" she stated.

She encouraged residents to protect the water source, use toilets properly, wash hands with soap properly, and teach children proper hygiene.

"Where you start does not decide where you will end. Let today be remembered as the day these communities said, 'We are moving beyond this point," she said.

She urged the communities to move beyond preventable illnesses, open defecation, unsafe creek water consumption, neglecting maintenance contributions, and poor sanitation practices.

"Together, let us take ownership of these facilities and protect them. Let us move toward a healthier, stronger, and brighter future," she urged.

For her part, Mrs. Saran Kaba Jones, Founder and President of FACE Africa, re-iterated FACE Africa's commitment to addressing urgent WASH needs in underserved Liberian communities and encouraged residents to properly maintain the new facilities.

She emphasized the importance of each town taking ownership of their WASH project to protect the investment.

Mrs. Jones also thanked donors for their continued trust and praised the FACE Africa team for their immense dedication and hard work through the Bentol Phase four projects.

For her part, FACE Africa Executive Director, Pauline Veronica Egan, reiterated her deep appreciation for the hard work of the FACE Africa team and shared the story of some of the challenges that they and their partners at Duke & Associates faced during the drilling process.

She also gave special mention to the donors who made the water facilities, latrines, and training possible across the three communities including long-standing FACE Africa donor, Niraj Bhatia of the Niraj Bhatia Foundation, along with former Liberia Peace Corps Volunteer Dr Dan Frechtling, Abigail Disney and Pierre Hauser, Jim and Ellie Pickell, Moore Philanthropy, and all those who supported Ms. Egan's personal fundraiser held in Vancouver, Canada.

Sponsors and donors she highlighted included AFBS, Leith Wheeler Investment Council, Truffles Fine Foods, Sunbelt Rentals, Legend Water, World Centric, Steel & Oak Brewing along with all the volunteers and performers who made the fundraiser a success.

Also, FACE Africa's Program and Communications Officer, Bel Delia, during her first ever visit to Liberia expressed her immense appreciation for the FACE Africa field team and the hard work of the community members during the training process.

Also speaking was John Minor, Mayor of Bentol City, and the local Youth Chair, Abel Yekewolo who thanked FACE Africa for supporting efforts to eliminate open defecation and reduce waterborne illnesses.

Mayor Minor appealed to the organization to consider expanding its WASH interventions to other communities in rural Montserrado, citing the continued overwhelming need for such life-changing projects.

Meanwhile, Stephen Howard, the Town Chief and Esther Flomo, the Chairlady of Bassa town spoke, along with Fanta Shawl, the Chairlady of Belekpoi Town, and Pastor Bill Passawee, head of the Maintenance Group of Nyema.

All speakers along with the graduating WASH Committee members expressed their wholehearted thanks and excitement for the project, and thanked FACE Africa for helping their communities overcome open defecation, reduce waterborne diseases, and live more dignified lives.

The WASH Committee members promised to use the knowledge gained from FACE Africa to maintain and sustain their facilities for a very long time.