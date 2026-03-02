West Africa: Ecowas Sounds Alarm Over Gulf Escalation, Warns of Economic Shockwaves for West Africa

Abuja — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has raised fresh concerns over the escalating hostilities in the Gulf region, cautioning that a prolonged conflict could unleash severe economic and security repercussions far beyond the Middle East, with Africa among the hardest hit.

In a statement issued under the chairmanship of Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, the 12-member regional bloc aligned itself with the position earlier expressed by the African Union Commission, which has voiced deep unease over the intensifying military exchanges.

The warning comes at a time when global energy markets are already on edge.

The Gulf region remains central to international oil and gas supplies, accounting for a significant share of global crude exports.

For West African economies -- many of which are net importers of refined petroleum products despite being crude producers -- volatility in oil prices translates quickly into domestic inflation, currency pressures and rising transport and food costs.

ECOWAS noted that beyond energy, the Gulf serves as a strategic artery for global trade. Key maritime routes, including those connected to the Strait of Hormuz, facilitate the movement of energy supplies and commercial goods between Asia, Europe and Africa.

Any disruption risks compounding supply chain fragilities that have persisted since the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

For food-import-dependent nations across West Africa, the stakes are particularly high.

Many countries in the region rely heavily on imported wheat, fertiliser and other agricultural inputs sourced through global supply chains sensitive to geopolitical shocks.

Previous international crises have demonstrated how quickly distant conflicts can drive up bread prices and deepen food insecurity in African cities.

In its statement, ECOWAS urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and adhere strictly to international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, including respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

It stressed that civilian lives and critical infrastructure must be protected at all times.

The bloc also called for renewed diplomatic engagement within established international and regional frameworks, arguing that dialogue remains the only sustainable path to de-escalation.

West African leaders have historically positioned the region as a strong advocate for multilateralism, often promoting negotiated settlements in conflicts both within and outside the continent.

Analysts observe that ECOWAS' swift alignment with the African Union (AU) reflects a broader concern about the cumulative impact of global instability on African economies already grappling with debt burdens, currency depreciation and climate-related pressures.

Rising energy prices could strain public finances, while shipping disruptions could intensify shortages of essential commodities.

The statement underscores a growing recognition among African policymakers that geopolitical flashpoints thousands of miles away can have immediate and tangible consequences at home.

As tensions mount in the Gulf, ECOWAS has signalled that West Africa is watching closely -- and urging diplomacy over escalation in the interest of global and regional stability.

