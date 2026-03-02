Nigeria: Shekarau Lauds Adebayo's Vision, Says 'Great Minds Think Alike' Despite Party Differences

Former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has commended Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for what he described as a shared vision for Nigeria's progress, declaring that "great minds think alike" despite belonging to different political parties.

Shekarau made the remarks while receiving Adebayo during a condolence visit over the death of his elder brother.

Recounting how their relationship began, Shekarau said his first encounter with Adebayo was through a televised interview during the presidential election race.

He noted that he was impressed by Adebayo's articulation of national issues and his vision for the country.

"My first interaction with him was on television. I watched his interview during the presidential race and appreciated all that he enunciated," Shekarau said.

According to him, his admiration prompted him to reach out through Adebayo's associates to arrange a meeting.

"I sought his number and put a call through to him. He wanted to come, but I insisted that I must be the one to visit him," he stated.

Shekarau said he was warmly received during the visit, and their discussions revealed a strong alignment in their aspirations for Nigeria.

"We exchanged ideas and discovered we share the same vision for this dear country called Nigeria. I want to assure you that great minds think alike," he added.

The former governor emphasized that while they currently belong to different political platforms, party affiliations should not overshadow the larger goal of national development.

"We may be in different political parties for now, but I have always said publicly that political parties are necessary evils. If there were other credible ways of identifying leadership, many people would have taken that route," he said.

He maintained that given the country's political structure, parties remain the vehicle through which like-minded individuals can organize and pursue leadership.

"As long as political parties are our constraint, we must work within them and identify people of like minds," Shekarau noted.

Offering prayers for the nation, he expressed hope for Nigeria's continued peace and growth, urging support for credible leaders regardless of party lines.

"I pray Nigeria continues to grow and have peace. May Allah grant us credible leadership to move the country forward. Anybody who wants to serve humanity -- even if it is under the Shetland Party -- once we are convinced he means well, we will support him," he said.

Adebayo's visit was part of efforts to commiserate with Shekarau and his family during their period of mourning.