Nigeria: APC Expresses Confidence in INEC Timetable, Says It's Fair to All Political Parties

Akure — The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State Chapter, has expressed confidence in the revised 2027 election timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as realistic, structured and fair to all political parties.

Speaking with journalists at the weekend in Akure, the state Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, stated that the timetable reflects administrative foresight and institutional balance.

According to him, "The requirement for digital membership registers is a progressive reform. It enhances transparency, strengthens institutional discipline, and deepens internal democracy within political parties. By reducing disputes associated with manipulated registers, it ultimately reinforces the credibility of party primaries."

He emphasized that the timelines were released well in advance of the 2027 election cycle, providing sufficient opportunity for all serious political parties to comply with regulatory requirements.

"Properly structured political organizations should not encounter difficulty maintaining updated membership databases or conducting orderly primaries. These are foundational responsibilities of any credible political party. The APC welcomes reforms that promote electoral integrity and accountability," Otaloro added.

Addressing allegations by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that the new timetable was designed to favour President Bola Tinubu and the APC, the party firmly dismissed the claim as speculative and without evidentiary foundation.

"INEC operates within clearly defined constitutional parameters. Its scheduling decisions are administrative and legal determinations--not partisan instruments. Politicizing procedural timelines only undermines public confidence in democratic institutions," he said.

Otaloro further stressed that President Tinubu does not require institutional manipulation to secure electoral victory in 2027, noting that governance performance remains the ultimate determinant in any democracy.

"The president's record speaks for itself. The ongoing reforms in Nigeria's financial architecture, energy sector, and infrastructural development are repositioning the country towards efficiency, fiscal discipline, and alignment with global best practices. Structural reforms aimed at long-term economic stability are already producing measurable outcomes across key sectors," he said.

Otaloro highlighted macroeconomic restructuring, revenue optimization, energy sector recalibration, and institutional reforms as substantive achievements that will naturally influence voter decisions.

"Elections are determined by performance credibility, not conspiracy narratives. If Nigerians are to consolidate and permanently benefit from the gains of these reforms, policy continuity is essential. A second term will guarantee stability, deepen structural corrections, and allow reform cycles to mature fully," he added.

To ensure a level playing field ahead of 2027, the APC called on all political parties to: respect INEC's constitutional independence; comply fully with electoral regulations; strengthen internal democratic processes and present policy alternatives rather than propagate unfounded allegations.

The party added that a transparent electoral process combined with verifiable governance performance will decisively shape the 2027 electoral outcome in favour of the party.