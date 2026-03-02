Nigeria: Protest in Kano Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death in U.S.-Israel Strike

Kano. — Thousands of Muslims took to the streets of Kano condemning the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a joint US-Israel attack in Tehran last Saturday.

The protesters, mostly dressed in black, converged on the Fagge Jumaat Mosque on Sunday crying as they waved Iranian flags and held photos of Khamenei, protesting the US-Israeli attack that continued into a second day.

The peaceful protest attended by different Islamic scholars in the state lasted for an hour and ended at the Islamic Center of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) at Kofar Waika in the metropolis.

In his speech, one of the organizers, Imam Umar Kurna, extolled the virtues of the late Khamenei, describing him as an honorable leader who died honorably.

"We are proud to associate ourselves with and support the cause for which the Islamic leader was gruesomely murdered by the United States and the Israeli regime. Time and history will judge each and every one."

"Khamenei was known as a protector and promoter of the cause of the vulnerable, irrespective of religious affiliation. He proved himself through his resilience in standing by his country's causes," Kurna stated.

A special prayer session was also organized by the protesters at the Islamic Center seeking God's help and intervention in the on going war in Iran.