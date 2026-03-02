Nigeria: Troops Kill 8 Terrorists, Recover Rpgs, Guns, Drones in Boron Clashes

MAIDUGURI -- Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have dealt a heavy blow to Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno State, killing eight insurgents and seizing a range of weapons, including RPGs, guns, and an armed drone, during coordinated attacks on multiple communities.

The attacks targeted Forward Operating Bases, FOBs, at Mayanti, Gajigana, and Gajiram between the late hours of February 28 and the early hours of March 1, 2026.

A gallant officer paid the supreme price during the assault at FOB Mayanti in Bama Local Government Area, where troops successfully repelled heavily armed terrorists.

Media Information Officer of JTF North East, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said in a statement yesterday : "Troops of OPHK have once again demonstrated resilience and battlefield dominance by decisively foiling coordinated ISWAP attacks on FOBs Mayanti, Gajigana, and Gajiram. The failed assaults underscore the growing desperation of terrorist elements under sustained pressure on their enclaves, logistics corridors, and leadership structures."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He revealed that in Mayanti, troops held firm despite intense enemy fire, facing ambushes and improvised explosive device (IED) threats. "Exploitation confirmed five terrorist corpses and the recovery of three PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, two RPG-7 tubes, four AK-47 rifles, two FN rifles, three RPG bombs, and large quantities of 7.62mm ammunition, with blood trails indicating additional casualties," Uba stated.

At Gajiram, terrorists armed with PKT guns, RPGs, and an armed drone were also repelled. "Three terrorist bodies were recovered along the withdrawal route, alongside four AK-47 rifles, five anti-tank bombs, three locally fabricated mortar bombs, one armed drone, six fully loaded 7.62mm NATO magazines, barbed wire cutters, poisoned arrows, and other items abandoned in flight," he added.

In other operations across Sector II, troops engaged insurgents at Kayawa Village, forcing them to flee and abandon a tricycle, three motorcycles, and five bicycles.

Two ISWAP logistics suppliers were arrested, and life-support structures for the terrorists were destroyed. During an ambush at Bulturam Corner and Dadingel in Gujba LGA, two terrorists were neutralized, and two AK-47 rifles, four magazines, and other items were recovered.