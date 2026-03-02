Nigerian Female Football Player Kidnapped

The family of Ihotu John Rebecca, a Nigerian female footballer kidnapped on the Benin Expressway has called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid as the abductors of their daughter are asking for a N20 million ransom.

Ihotu John Rebecca, a young Nigerian female footballer who currently plays for Pacesetter Queens FC in the NWFL Premiership, was kidnapped along the Benin Expressway while returning home.

Her abductors are demanding a ransom of ₦20,000,000.

This is a young woman who has dedicated her life to representing Nigerian women's football at the highest domestic level. Right now, she is in danger, and time is critical.

We are making an urgent appeal to football stakeholders, club executives, sponsors, government officials, sports administrators, and every well-meaning Nigerian who can help.