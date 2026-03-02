Liberia: Oleo C. N. Wreh Delivers Life-Saving Medical Supplies Across Grand Kru's District 2

Grand Kru — Australian-based native of Buah and Forpoh, Oleo Colorboy Nyancy Wreh, has spearheaded the distribution of assorted medical supplies valued at over LRD 387,000 to health facilities across District #Two in Grand Kru County.

The initiative, coordinated through the Oleo C. N. Wreh Humanitarian Foundation, underscores the commitment to grassroots development, social responsibility and people-centered leadership.

The distribution targets healthcare facilities across the six statutory districts within District #Two. Bolloh, Saastown, Jloh, Klipo, Buah, and Forpoh Town.

Beneficiary health institutions include: Nyankunpo Healthcare Center, New Town Public Clinic, Doeswen Public Clinic, Dormoh Nimely Referral Hospital, Barclayville Healthcare Center, Buah Geken Healthcare Center, Ponoken Health Center and several other community clinics serving thousands of residents daily.

Officers-in-Charge and health administrators at each facility will formally receive the supplies and are entrusted with ensuring they are used strictly for medical purposes.

The donated items are essential for diagnosis, emergency response, and routine patient care. They include: 15 Blood Pressure (BP) Cuffs, 15 Pulse Oximeters, 15 Thermo-Flash (Infrared), Thermometers, Manual thermometers 400 units of 5ml syringes, Elastic bandages, and 15 protective cases for pulse oximeters.

Healthcare workers have described the donation as timely and lifesaving, particularly in remote communities where basic diagnostic tools are often scarce.

Community leaders have characterized the initiative as transformative for healthcare delivery in District #Two. Though based in Australia, Mr. Wreh remains actively engaged in addressing urgent needs in his home county.

He expressed gratitude to healthcare workers and acknowledged the contributions of women, children, elders, traditional leaders, local authorities, and the Government of Liberia in strengthening the district's health system.

All donations are supervised and coordinated by Rufus Wisseh, Principal Coordinator, alongside Team Oleo to ensure transparency, accountability, and equitable distribution.

Beyond this intervention, Mr. Wreh has outlined a broader vision centered on representation at the House of Representatives. His priorities include:

Improved healthcare infrastructure, Quality education, Youth empowerment, Equitable development, and Strong legislative leadership. He emphasized that the medical outreach is not motivated by electoral ambitions, including the 2029 Representative Election, but is part of his longstanding humanitarian commitment to uplifting his people.

Grassroots movement TEAM-OLEO-2029 has commended Mr. Wreh for what it describes as consistent, people-first leadership.

Through its Acting Chairman, Elder Nicholas Worteh Koffa, the group reaffirmed its support and encouraged citizens of District #Two to rally behind a "vision focused" person on healthcare, education and sustainable development.