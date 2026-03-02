Liberia: Centrism Movement Welcomes Arrival of Yellow Machines - Says Equipment Brings Hope, Especially for Grand Gedeh

Monrovia — The arrival of the first batch of newly procured yellow machines continues to attract nationwide praise, with Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala, Executive Chairperson of the Centrism Movement, offering strong commendation and describing the development as "a major step forward in accelerating Liberia's road and economic transformation."

Media outlets across Liberia have reported that the heavy-duty equipment ranging from excavators and graders to loaders and dozers was procured to reinforce the government's commitment to improving infrastructure under the leadership of Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Cllr. Gbala, who hails from Grand Gedeh County, expressed personal satisfaction over the arrival of the equipment.

He noted that road connectivity in Grand Gedeh has been a longstanding challenge that has slowly begun to improve under the current administration.

"For decades, Grand Gedeh has suffered from isolation especially during the rainy season when roads become nearly impossible to navigate," he said.

"Seeing these yellow machines arrive is deeply meaningful not just nationally but personally because my own county is finally experiencing marked improvements under President Boakai's leadership."

According to recent media reports, counties such as Grand Gedeh, Sinoe, Maryland, Lofa and Gbarpolu are expected to benefit significantly as the machines are deployed based on priority needs.

In Grand Gedeh, several feeder roads and market corridors have already seen repairs in recent months, a shift Cllr. Gbala described as "evidence of renewed seriousness in addressing the rural infrastructure deficit."

Cllr. Gbala emphasized that the deployment of the first batch of machinery should be accompanied by strong maintenance plans, transparent allocation schedules, and community oversight to ensure the equipment delivers maximum benefit for citizens.

"And for counties like Grand Gedeh, where trade, agriculture, and access to services depend heavily on usable roads, these machines are not just equipment. They are instruments of hope,' he said.

The Centrism Movement encouraged all Liberians to support the government's infrastructure agenda while insisting on accountability to ensure the machines are used strictly for public interest.