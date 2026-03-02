Nigeria: 2027 Polls Will Be Nigeria's Best Election - Amupitan

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has assured Nigerians that the 2027 general elections will be the most credible in the country's history, driven by sweeping reforms introduced by the newly signed Electoral Act 2026.

Amupitan gave the assurance in Abuja at a Citizens' Town Hall Meeting titled "What It Means for Your Vote and the 2027 Elections," organised by the Civil Society Network on Electoral Integrity.

He described the new law as a significant milestone in Nigeria's democratic process, saying it strengthens transparency, restores public confidence, and enhances electoral legitimacy.

Signed into law on February 18, the Electoral Act 2026 emerged from a three-year consultative process involving the National Assembly, civil society organisations and INEC.

Amupitan commended advocacy groups for sensitising citizens on the law's provisions, adding that civic engagement is indispensable to democratic consolidation.

He stressed that democracy thrives on an informed electorate, quoting Abraham Lincoln's famous words that "the ballot is more powerful than the bullet."

He warned that voter ignorance poses a threat to both national security and democratic progress.

Responding to concerns about the technical glitches that affected the electronic transmission of results during the 2023 presidential election, the INEC chairman assured Nigerians that the issues have been resolved.

He explained that, although devices performed well in off-cycle state elections, they were not adequately stress-tested for nationwide use during the presidential poll. He disclosed that the Commission will conduct extensive, nationwide stress-testing of its systems ahead of the 2027 general elections to ensure seamless inter-state transmission.