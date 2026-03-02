Nigeria: Zamfara to Recruit 3,050 Qualified Teachers

2 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kabir Wurma

In its efforts to revitalise the education sector and address the shortage of qualified teachers, the Zamfara State government has approved the immediate recruitment of 3,050 qualified teachers into its state's basic education system.

This was contained in a statement issued by the executive chairman of the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board, Prof. Nasir Anka Garba.

Governor Dauda Lawal, who approved the recruitment, said it is a landmark which underscored the unwavering commitment of his administration to revitalising the education sector and addressing the shortage of qualified teachers in public primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

The ZSUBEB boss, however, commended Governor Lawal for his bold and timely intervention, which reflects his administration's commitment to human capital development and sustainable education reform.

He also said that the recruitment will be transparent, merit-based and the rules and guidelines will be duly followed.

Lawal called on qualified candidates to take advantage of this opportunity to contribute to the development of the state's education sector.

