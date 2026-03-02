Liberia: Lawmakers Tour LRA New Destination Inspection Site

Monrovia — Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye sandwiched by Transport Minister Sirleaf Tyler (left) and Justice Minister E Tweh during the tour of the new DI Facility last Friday, Feb 27 at the Freeport of Monrovia

Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah has led a high-powered Cabinet and Legislative delegation to tour Liberia's new Destination Inspection (DI) Facility currently under construction at the Freeport of Monrovia.

The inspection tour brought together members of the Ways and Means Committees of both Houses alongside key Cabinet officials to assess firsthand the progress, standards, and projected impact of the modern DI site, which is expected to be completed in August.

Before inspecting the new construction site, the delegation toured the existing DI facility, where members observed current spatial and operational limitations. The contrast underscored the urgency and strategic value of the modernization initiative.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The joint Legislative and Cabinet delegation toured the current DI site (LRA Assistant Commissioner for Urban Ports Edwin F. Kendima, far right) before moving to the under-construction modern site

Addressing the delegation on Friday ( Feb 27, 2026), Commissioner General Jallah emphasized that the project represents a major institutional milestone in strengthening Customs administration, inspection integrity, and domestic revenue mobilization.

"This modern DI Facility will significantly enhance our intrusive and non-intrusive inspection capabilities, improve efficiency at the Port of Monrovia, and strengthen revenue performance," the Commissioner General stated. "Our objective is to align Liberia's port operations with modern international standards of transparency and trade facilitation."

Providing a technical update during the tour, Attorney Oliver N. Rogers, II, Chief Executive Officer of MTS Inspection Services Ltd--the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) implementing the Destination Inspection Agreement between Medtech Scientific Dubai and the Government of Liberia--reported substantial advancement.

"The ongoing construction has recorded substantial progress in line with the established Construction Execution Plan," Atty. Rogers said. "We remain firmly on schedule, and the facility is expected to be completed and ready by August this year."

He explained that construction is being executed by Family Pol Business (FPB), a domestic corporation (Italian-owned), while supervision is being conducted by Design Engineer Partner (Dubai) in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works.

"This coordinated approach ensures strict adherence to technical standards, quality control, and timely execution," Rogers added.

Upon completion, the facility will feature a complete scanning system designed to modernize cargo examination processes and reinforce declaration compliance at the Port of Monrovia.

Following the inspection, members of the Legislative delegation expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and the progress achieved.

Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye described the development as impressive and timely for Liberia's revenue growth agenda.

"I'm quite impressed," Senator Moye stated. "This long-awaited destination inspection facility demonstrates that Liberia is moving to another level. The quality of work we have seen here is commendable."

The Senator noted that modern inspection instruments will strengthen compliance culture and declaration accuracy, when the DI Site is completed.

"Once you have machines that determine the content of containers, importers will fully declare," he said. "With that discipline in place, we are assured that our revenue targets will continue to move forward."

Emphasizing the Legislature's oversight and appropriation responsibilities, Senator Moye added, "When we see an institution performing and meeting expectations, we must take it seriously. We support the work of the Commissioner General and the strengthening of institutional capacity. Revenue performance does not happen by magic--you must empower the institution responsible for delivering it."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Legislative delegation included Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzohngar Findley, Gbarpolu County Senator Botoe Kanneh, and River Gee Representative Johnson Williams. Cabinet officials in attendance included Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh and Transport Minister Sirleaf Tyler.

The Liberia Revenue Authority reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all obligations under the Destination Inspection Agreement are fully implemented. Upon completion, the modern DI Facility is expected to transform Customs clearing operations, enhance inspection transparency, and strengthen domestic resource mobilization in line with national development priorities.