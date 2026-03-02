Liberia: LACC Clears Emma Metieh Glassco of Corruption Allegations

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission has exonerated Emma Metieh Glassco, former Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority of corruption following a months-long investigation into allegations tied to the use of World Bank-funded resources.

In a formal communication dated December 23, 2025, the LACC concluded that its probe into claims of financial impropriety involving the construction of NaFAA's new headquarters did not establish criminal intent or liability on Glassco's part.

"From analysis of the evidence gathered by the investigation, we are pleased to inform you that the investigation did not establish any criminal intent or liability on the part of Hon. Emma Metieh Glassco; hence, by this instrument, she has been CLEARED by the Investigation," the Commission stated in its letter.

The document was approved by LACC's Executive Chairperson, Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe.

Focus of the Investigation

The investigation centered on allegations of misapplication of World Bank project funds earmarked for the Bushrod Island facility. At issue was more than US$800,000 reportedly spent on the construction of NaFAA's headquarters.

After examining documentation and evidence gathered during the inquiry, the LACC determined that the threshold for criminal culpability was not met.

Glassco consistently denied wrongdoing, asserting that all expenditures complied with the World Bank's procurement guidelines and "no-objection" protocols. She maintained that payments were processed through the Ministry of Finance's Project Financial Management Unit, consistent with donor procedures.

Observers familiar with World Bank project cycles noted that such expenditures typically undergo layered scrutiny, including review by a Project Implementation Unit, endorsement by a National Project Steering Committee, and final clearance from the Bank. The General Auditing Commission did not issue any adverse findings regarding the project.

The LACC's clearance effectively aligns with those prior oversight outcomes.

Suspension and Legal Developments

Glassco's legal troubles began in February 2025, when President Joseph Boakai suspended her from office following concerns raised by the NaFAA Board of Directors about administrative management and the handling of donor-supported funds, including those under the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project.

Her suspension came just a year into President Joseph Boakai's administration, raising eyebrows over political witch-hunt of tenured officials appointed by former President George Weah.

Government officials at the time framed the action as a precautionary measure to preserve accountability. Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah said the President's decision followed the Board's recommendations and was taken in the interest of transparency.

Maintaining that her removal violated constitutional due process guarantees, Glassco subsequently filed suit before the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, alleging wrongful dismissal and violations of her rights under Article 20(a) of the Constitution, as well as protections embedded in the NaFAA Act. The regional court acknowledged her filing and granted the Liberian government 30 days to respond.

In November 2025, prior to the Commission's formal clearance, Glassco resigned for personal reasons. President Boakai accepted the resignation and thanked her for her service to Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The investigation unfolded amid Liberia's post-election political transition. Glassco, appointed in 2022 under former President George Weah, was suspended just over a year into President Boakai's administration.

Although no official determination linked the matter to political considerations, some analysts suggested that transitional shifts often intensify scrutiny of holdover appointees. The suspension fueled public debate about governance standards and due process protections.

Broader Implications

During her tenure, Glassco mobilized international fisheries financing, strengthening compliance with European Union standards on illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and elevating Liberia's profile in regional fisheries governance. She also developed legacy livelihood programs for fisher folks through the establishment of a co-management association and programs such as net exchange, transition of paddling canoe to fiberglass boats, distribution of safety equipment (Life jackets, AIS transponder B, GPS), micro-loan finance, construction of FAO- Thairoye Processing Technique, among others.

At the time of her departure, neither the World Bank, the General Auditing Commission, nor the LACC had issued a finding of criminal misconduct. The Commission's December communication now formally confirms that no act of corruption was established.

Notable Achievements

During her tenure, Madam Glassco spearheaded major reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, governance, and sustainability in Liberia's fisheries sector.

She developed and operationalized a Fisheries Information Management System (FIMS) and Dashboard to enhance transparency and support evidence-based decision-making. Under her leadership, Liberia strengthened compliance with European Union regulations on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, while consistently securing international fisheries funding. These efforts generated approximately US$88 million in concessional loans, co-financing, and grants.

Madam Glassco later became Chairperson of the Fisheries Committee for the West Central Gulf of Guinea, where she championed a regional policy instrument on joint closed fishing seasons and coordinated fisheries patrols. The instrument was adopted by six West African member states and came into force, reinforcing regional fisheries governance.

She also initiated legacy livelihood programs for fisherfolk by establishing co-management associations and implementing practical interventions, including net exchange programs, the transition from paddling canoes to fiberglass boats, and the distribution of safety equipment such as life jackets, AIS transponder Class B devices, and GPS systems. Additional support included micro-loan schemes and the construction of FAO-Thiaroye fish processing facilities.

Through grant financing, she secured Liberia's first Fisheries Patrol Vessel, named the Lonestar. She also signed a technical cooperation agreement with the Regional Maritime University in Ghana to provide training opportunities for Liberian seafarers, equipping them with the skills required to serve on fishing vessels operating in Liberia's territorial waters and on Liberian-flagged vessels operating internationally.

Under her administration, the Shrimp Fisheries Program was reintroduced, expanding government revenue streams. In 2021, flagged tuna vessels became a significant investment, further increasing revenue contributions to the state.

She facilitated Liberia's first independent comprehensive fish stock assessment in over 40 years, conducted in partnership with the Government of Morocco.

Additionally, her tenure saw the establishment of Liberia's first Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences program at the University of Liberia.

On the policy front, she advanced the ratification of key international fisheries instruments, including the Port State Measures Agreement, updated the 2010 fisheries regulations, and supported the development of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Management Law. Liberia also acceded to several Regional Fisheries Management Bodies, including the International Whaling Commission and ALAFCO.

Supporters argue that recent findings by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) validate her longstanding position that the reforms implemented under her leadership adhered to international standards of transparency and sound project management.