Liberia: Ombudsman Raises Red Flag On Officials Serving in Government, Party Positions Simultaneously

Monrovia — The Office of the Ombudsman says it is preparing to submit an official report to the Liberian Senate detailing what it describes as ongoing violations of the National Code of Conduct by several government officials holding executive positions in political parties.

Appearing before the Senate during a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the Anti-Corruption Law, the Chairperson of the Office of the Ombudsman, Cllr. Finley Y. Karngar, told lawmakers that it is a direct violation of the Code of Conduct for appointed officials in the Executive Branch to simultaneously serve as officials or stalwarts of political parties.

"It is a complete breach of the Code of Conduct that guides public officials," Cllr. Karngar said during the hearing before the Senate Standing Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions.

About the Code of Conduct

The National Code of Conduct (CoC), enacted in 2014 pursuant to Article 90 of the 1986 Constitution, was designed to curb corruption, nepotism, and unethical behavior in public service. The law seeks to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity by ensuring that public officials place national interest above personal or partisan considerations.

Alleged Violations

Cllr. Karngar emphasized that appointed officials engaging in active partisan politics while holding government positions constitutes a violation of Sections 5.1 (a, b, and c) and 5.8 of the Code of Conduct.

"One of the major breaches in our public space is to have appointed officials of government--particularly within the Executive Branch--still playing active roles in various political parties, most especially holding party positions," he told senators.

"When we say that the act of public officials engaging in political activities is unethical, what that simply means is that it is wrong for these officials to serve in government and at the same time serve at the level of political parties. Once they are at that level, they will definitely be engaged in political activities," he added.

President Yet to Act

Cllr. Karngar disclosed that he had previously submitted a comprehensive report, along with recommendations, to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. However, he said no definitive action has been taken.

Following his disclosure, the Senate requested that the Ombudsman formally forward the report and recommendations for its consideration--a request he agreed to fulfill.

Officials Named

In August last year, the Office of the Ombudsman listed 26 government officials it said were allegedly in violation of the Code of Conduct.

Among those named were Cooper Kruah - Minister of Labor and Chairman of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), Rev. Dr. Luther Tarpeh - Board Chair, National Port Authority (NPA), and Chairman of the ruling Unity Party, Amos Tweh - Managing Director, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), and Secretary General of the Unity Party, Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah - Minister of Youth and Sports (then Deputy Minister of State), Chairperson of the Unity Party Fundraising Committee and member of its National Steering Committee

Others listed include Whroway Bryant - Superintendent of Montserrado County and National Vice Chairman for Membership, Mobilization and Recruitment (Unity Party), Robert Bestman - Mayor of Paynesville City and Chairman of the Unity Party for Montserrado County, Jacob Smith - Deputy Managing Director, LPRC, and Liberty Party Executive, Daniel O. Sando - Deputy Minister, Ministry of Information, and Executive of the Liberty Party, Ansu Dulleh - Official of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and Chairman of the All Liberian Party, and Kelvin D. J. Mattaldi - Assistant Minister, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Executive of the MDR.

The Ombudsman indicated that additional officials remain in similar dual roles but were not publicly named.

Unity Party NEC Members

The Unity Party's National Executive Committee (NEC), its highest decision-making body between conventions, also includes several senior government officials. In late 2025, some NEC members were reinstated following internal disciplinary actions.

Notable among them are Neto Z. Lighe, Sr. - Commissioner, Liberia Maritime Authority, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto - Minister of Health, Gbeme Horace-Kollie - NEC Member, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah - NEC Member, and Dr. Alexander Nuetah - NEC Member.

The Ombudsman maintains that such dual roles undermine the ethical framework established by the Code of Conduct and threaten the principle of political neutrality within the public service.