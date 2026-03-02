Liberia: 19 Arrested, Charged in Connection With Multiple Criminal Offenses

2 March 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP), through its Zone One Substation on Bushrod Island, has arrested, investigated and charged nineteen (19) individuals in connection with multiple criminal offenses.

The suspects have been charged with Armed Robbery, Theft of Property, Criminal Conspiracy and Disorderly Conduct in violation of Sections 15.32, 15.51 and 10.4 of the Liberian Penal Code

The arrests were made during a targeted law enforcement operation code-named "Let Our People Go Free."

During the operation, several weapons were confiscated from the suspects. According to the Zone One Commander, the suspects had been allegedly harassing peaceful residents of Bushrod Island, forcibly taking motorbikes, mobile phones, laptops and other valuables at gunpoint.

The Zone Commander is encouraging residents of Bushrod Island to continue cooperating with the police by providing credible information that will assist in dismantling criminal hideouts and ensuring safer communities.

Meanwhile, the LNP remains committed to protecting lives and property and maintaining law and order across the country.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.