Liberia: 19 Arrested, Charged in Connection With Multiple Criminal Offenses

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP), through its Zone One Substation on Bushrod Island, has arrested, investigated and charged nineteen (19) individuals in connection with multiple criminal offenses.

The suspects have been charged with Armed Robbery, Theft of Property, Criminal Conspiracy and Disorderly Conduct in violation of Sections 15.32, 15.51 and 10.4 of the Liberian Penal Code

The arrests were made during a targeted law enforcement operation code-named "Let Our People Go Free."

During the operation, several weapons were confiscated from the suspects. According to the Zone One Commander, the suspects had been allegedly harassing peaceful residents of Bushrod Island, forcibly taking motorbikes, mobile phones, laptops and other valuables at gunpoint.

The Zone Commander is encouraging residents of Bushrod Island to continue cooperating with the police by providing credible information that will assist in dismantling criminal hideouts and ensuring safer communities.

Meanwhile, the LNP remains committed to protecting lives and property and maintaining law and order across the country.