West Africa: Ecowas Targets Full Integration By 2050, Seeks to Remove Barriers

HO — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is pursuing a strategic roadmap aimed at achieving full regional integration by 2050.

The initiative seeks to remove barriers separating member states and promote peace, security, and stability to drive growth across the sub-region. It also focuses on encouraging youth participation and fostering a shared regional identity.

The Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Ghana, Mohammed Lawan Gana, disclosed this during an interactive engagement with students of Ho Technical University (HTU). The event was part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the regional bloc under the theme: "ECOWAS at 50: From Founders' Vision to Youth Action."

Mr. Gana noted that ECOWAS leaders are promoting integration through free trade and the removal of obstacles that have historically separated member states. He explained that after five decades of pursuing its founding ideals, ECOWAS is gradually shifting from a state-centred approach to a people-centred integration model.

"The sub-region is endowed with abundant human and natural resources that can be harnessed to drive development for our people," he said, emphasizing the critical role of youth. "Any society that ignores the youth has ignored its future. Young people are the engine of growth, and ECOWAS will continue to involve them in political, social, and economic decision-making to foster development."

Mr. Gana urged students to appreciate ECOWAS values and achievements and understand ongoing efforts toward total integration. He added, "The removal of barriers that separated us as ECOWAS members will promote unity, peace, and development. Particularly where there is intermarriage, we can no longer be separated."

The Vice-Chancellor of HTU, Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga, highlighted the university's role in promoting ECOWAS ideals, stating that admitting students from various countries in the sub-region fosters strong relationships and a shared identity. He reiterated that the future of ECOWAS lies with the youth, who are central to advancing regional unity and economic growth.

Participants at the session were encouraged to engage in educational outreach programs and other activities to embrace and promote ECOWAS values across Ghana and the sub-region.

