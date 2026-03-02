Ghana: Okronkronyi Nyame Somafo Yawoh Advocates Youth Empowerment

THE founder of Asomdwee Ntontom Som, Okronkronyi Nyame Somafo Yawoh, has urged religious institutions to promote youth empowerment in order to enable them contribute meaningfully to national development.

He observed that the youth of the country felt despair due to issues such as unemployment, social pressures and moral dilemma.

Such a situation, he explained, contributed to the rise in social vices by the youth and, therefore, called on religious bodies to organise mentorship and community outreach programmes for the youth.

The spiritual leader said this in an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times in Accra on Thursday.

Additionally, he entreated religious bodies to equip the youth with skills, build their confidence, and provide them with the needed resources to enable them take control of their lives.

"Many of the youth of today are going through a lot of challenges which has left them feeling despair. As a result of this, some of them tend to engage in all form of social vices. I believe that while the government is doing its best to create jobs, the religious institutions can also play a critical role in that regard," Okronkronyi Nyame Somafo Yawoh, who is also the spiritual leader, stated.

"It is important for religious institutions to empower the youth and offer hope to them by equipping them with the skills they need and also build their confidence. For instance, members of the congregation who have certain skills can teach youth members who were unemployed those skills," he continued.

"A nation that loses its youth to despair loses its future. We must raise young men and women who fear God more than they fear failure," the spiritual leader added.

According to him, youth empowerment remained one of the main pillars of his mission, adding that he intends to expand his spiritual education programmes, strengthen community counselling services, and foster interfaith peace dialogues.

"If we can weave peace into families, we can weave peace into the nation," he mentioned.