South Africa: SA Citizens Urged to Consider Land Exits As Israel Security Crisis Deepens

South Africa has issued an urgent security advisory to its citizens in Israel, warning that the deteriorating security situation poses serious risks.

Government has urged South Africans to prioritise their safety and assess their circumstances without delay.

In an advisory issued on Monday by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), government expressed deep concern for the safety and well-being of South Africans currently in Israel, calling on them to immediately evaluate their personal security and act with urgency if they feel unsafe or uncertain.

"If you feel unsafe or uncertain, we strongly advise that you act without delay. Your safety takes absolute precedence. Avoid unnecessary movement. If compelled to leave, leave. South Africans who wish to do so should not delay taking advantage of options that might be available to do so. Note that you are responsible for your own travel arrangements," the advisory read.

The warning comes as Ben Gurion International Airport remains closed, with Israeli airspace shut and all flights cancelled until further notice.

With air travel suspended, government has pointed to land border crossings as possible exit routes. Border crossings with Jordan remain open at this stage and are being prioritised as a departure option for those who determine it necessary to leave.

"Accordingly, where you determine departure as necessary, we urge you to consider the Jordanian border crossings as a priority option. The land border crossing with Egypt is a further option," government said.

Operating hours for crossings into Jordan are currently as follows:

Allenby/King Hussein Bridge (closest to Jerusalem, Ramallah and Jericho): 08:00 - 14:30.

Northern Crossing (Beit She'an/Sheikh Hussein), ideal for those in Haifa, Nazareth and the Galilee region: 08:30 - 14:30.

Southern Crossing (Yitzhak Rabin/Wadi Araba): 08:00 - 20:00.

The land border crossing into Egypt, via the Menachem Begin Crossing/Taba Terminal, near Eilat, operates 24 hours a day and remains an additional option.

However, authorities have cautioned that the situation remains fluid and can change at any moment. Citizens have been urged to check the official status of their chosen border crossing on the day of departure.

Processing times at border posts typically range between 30 and 60 minutes, but travellers have been advised to allow extra time due to potential long delays. Arriving early, travelling during daylight hours and maintaining direct communication throughout the journey are strongly recommended.

The advisory emphasised that the information provided is for guidance purposes only, as conditions on the ground continue to evolve. - SAnews.gov.za