Nigeria: Media Group Condemns US, Israel Attacks On Iran

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) , has condemned the United States of America and Israel attacks on Iran, leading to the death of the Iranian leader, Ayatullah Ali Khamenei.

The group said reports stated that apart from the Iranian leader, over 70 school children and many other civilians were killed in Tehran as result of the attack.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Alh. Ibrahim Abdullahi, and national publicity secretary, Dr. Idris Agbabiaka, the MMWG stated that the carnage committed in Iran "is a testimony to the wickedness of the two governments and recalciltrant behaviour of America and Israel leaders."

"This development is not strange to closed-watchers of America and Israel as the their trajectory is full of terrorism, aggression and unprovoked attacks on various nations wrongfully," it added.

The group expressed astonishment that despite the world leaders' appeal to America's Donald Trump and Israeli leader , Netanyahu - including several warnings issued against precipitation of any war this time by the UN secretary- general Anthonia Guterez, the two leaders ignored the wise men's appeal and proceeded to unleash their terror on peace loving people of Iran.

It, therefore, called on world leaders to rise, condemn and stop Israel and America from turning other nations to war zones "for their selfish interests as the destruction of innocent lives and property has it's repercussion that would cut across various nations."

The group noted that the unprovoked attack of America and Israel on Iran has opened hostility across various continents of the world, adding that," with the new war of aggression launched by America and Israel, economic stability of various nations acrossed the globe would be threatened. "

It called on the international community to rise up to the new challenge by stopping further attacks on both sides.

The group welcomed the new Iranian leader, Ayatullah Alireza Arafi , who has been chosen to temporarily hold forth as the leader of Iran, calling on him to remain guided by Allah's injunctions during his tenure.

Akpabio Dedicates National Assembly Chapel

President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio, on Sunday commissioned the National Assembly Chapel in Abuja, declaring that Nigeria's lawmakers must continually submit to divine authority in the discharge of their legislative responsibilities.

Delivering his address at the ceremony, Akpabio described God as the "Supreme lawgiver" whose eternal authority surpasses all human institutions. He stressed that while parliaments legislate for a season, God legislates for eternity.

"We gather here in humility, knowing that while men legislate for a season, God legislates for eternity. And unless the laws of men reflect the justice of God, they may command obedience, but they will never command reverence nor shape destiny," he said.

The senate president explained that the event was not merely the commissioning of a structure, but the consecration of a covenant within Nigeria's democratic process.

"This chapel stands as a testimony that nations, like men, cannot live by power alone. They endure by faith. They flourish by principle. They are sustained by faith in God," he stated.

Tracing the origin of the project to the 6th Assembly, Akpabio noted that the Christian Legislators Fellowship initially had no dedicated place of worship and met in borrowed rooms and basements.

He said the chapel's site was once abandoned and overgrown before it was revived and completed under the current 10th Assembly.

Reflecting on his tenure as former governor of Akwa Ibom State, he attributed what he described as the "Uncommon Transformation" of the state to divine grace, emphasising that God uses individuals as instruments to accomplish greater purposes.

He paid special tribute to the First Lady, Oluremi Bola Tinubu, for her support and presence at the commissioning, describing her as "the Esther of our time."

Akpabio also commended contributors and religious leaders who sustained the vision of the chapel from inception to completion.

Quoting biblical passages including 1 Kings 8:27 and 2 Samuel 7:13, he emphasised that while no physical building can contain God, the chapel would serve as a sacred space where lawmakers seek wisdom, strengthen conscience, and renew hope before legislating.

Noting that the dedication coincided with a sacred season of fasting observed by Muslim faithful, the senate president called on Nigerians of all faiths to unite in prayer for national peace, stability, and progress.

He concluded with prayers for Nigeria's future, urging that generations to come would remember that in this era, lawmakers affirmed their dependence on God.

"Let this chapel stand as Nigeria's covenant with heaven... May the Almighty bless this Chapel. May He bless this Assembly. And may He forever bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he added.