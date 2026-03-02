Nigeria: Abuja Gears Up for 3rd National Para Games, Over 3,000 Athletes to Compete

1 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Abuja is set to host the 3rd National Para Games, Nigeria's premier para sports spectacle, from 26th March to 3rd April 2026.

For nine exhilarating days, the Nigerian capital will welcome over 3,000 athletes from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. These competitors will vie for glory across 15 different sports, in what promises to be a remarkable showcase of resilience, excellence, and inclusivity. Expect new champions to emerge, records to be broken, and history to be written.

Organised by the National Sports Commission, the Games are a crucial platform for identifying talent, fostering national unity, and advancing para sports within Nigeria. Since its inception, the National Para Games has become a cornerstone of the country's sporting calendar, highlighting the exceptional abilities of athletes with disabilities and reinforcing Nigeria's dedication to inclusive sport.

The 2026 edition is set to exceed previous events in terms of scale, organisation, and competitive fervour. With participation from every state and the FCT, the Games will underscore the widespread talent across the nation and offer athletes a clear pathway to continental and international competitions.

In a significant development for the event's successful delivery, the National Youth Service Corps has collaborated with the National Sports Commission, making its Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja, available as the official Games Village. This facility will accommodate athletes and officials throughout the Games, ensuring a supportive, secure, and community-oriented atmosphere.

This partnership reflects a shared national ambition to empower young Nigerians and foster social integration through sport. It also highlights a growing commitment among various agencies to champion para athletes and strengthen Nigeria's broader sports infrastructure.

