Liberia: Innovation From the Fringe - Why Liberia Must Rethink Where Progress Comes From

Monrovia — As a teacher in Liberia, I spent my days in classrooms that are often short on resources but rich in questions. People often ask why things are the way they are, why problems seem permanent, and why solutions always appear to come from faraway places with big laboratories, complicated machines, and long academic titles.

Over time, I have come to realize that one of the most damaging myths we carry is the belief that innovation must be complex, foreign or elite to be valuable.

Some of the most powerful innovations in human history did not come from the center of established science, but from its fringes. From people working with limited tools, limited funding, and sometimes limited formal education. They came from necessity, curiosity, and a refusal to accept things as they were. This truth matters deeply for a country like Liberia.

In global conversations, innovation is often presented as something that happens in advanced research institutes, driven by scientists with multiple degrees and access to expensive equipment.

While such research is important, it is not the only path to progress. In fact, many transformative ideas emerge when people confront real problems directly and improvise practical solutions using what they have.

Liberia is full of such people. From farmers adapting planting methods to changing rainfall patterns, to mechanics repurposing old machines, to teachers creating learning tools from discarded materials, innovation already exists among us. Yet we rarely call it science, and we almost never invest in it as such.

As someone with a BA degree in Education, I am often reminded, directly or indirectly, of what I am "not." I am not a scientist in a white coat. I am not a researcher with access to international grants.

But education has taught me something just as valuable: how people learn, how ideas grow, and how creativity flourishes under constraint.

Innovation does not begin with advanced equations. It begins with careful observation and a willingness to experiment.

The fringe of science is not a place of ignorance. It is a space where people operate outside rigid academic systems, where ideas are tested in real life rather than only on paper.

History shows us that some of the most impactful breakthroughs were once dismissed as too simple or unconventional.

Even today, low-cost technologies developed in underserved communities are solving problems that expensive systems failed to address.

For Liberia, this perspective is especially important. We are a country rebuilding itself, economically, socially, and intellectually. Waiting for complex, imported solutions can keep us permanently dependent. But empowering local thinkers to refine simple, context-aware ideas can produce innovations that are more sustainable and more relevant to our realities.

Our education system must play a central role in this shift. Instead of teaching students to memorize answers, we should encourage them to question systems, test ideas, and improve everyday processes. Science should not be presented as a distant subject reserved for a few, but as a method of thinking accessible to all. A student who finds a better way to preserve food without electricity, or reduce waste in a community, is already practicing science.

Policymakers and institutions also have a responsibility. Funding and recognition should not be limited to highly technical research proposals written in foreign language and logic. Small-scale, practical experiments deserve support, documentation, and scaling.

Innovation hubs do not always need glass buildings and imported equipment; sometimes they need trust, mentorship, and patience.

Liberia's next great innovation may not come from a major laboratory. It may come from a classroom, a farm, a workshop, or a market stall. It may come from someone whose name will never appear in an academic journal but whose idea changes daily life for thousands of people.

We must broaden our understanding of where science lives and who gets to practice it. When we do, we will discover that innovation is not scarce in Liberia. It has simply been overlooked.