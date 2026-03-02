Niger: United States and Niger Sign Strategic Health Cooperation MOU

press release

Niamey, February 26, 2026

For Immediate Release

On Thursday, February 26, 2026, the United States signed a five-year bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Republic of Niger valued at nearly $178 million, in accordance with the Trump Administration's America First Global Health Strategy. Through this five-year MOU, the United States and Niger are charting a path toward resilient, self-reliant, and durable health systems in Niger, protecting Americans through preventing the spread of infectious diseases by improving surveillance and response to outbreaks.

The United States, working with Congress, intends to provide up to $107 million in health assistance during the five-year period. This support will strengthen Niger's health system's self-reliance, improve the health workforce, and sustain years of progress in malaria prevention and treatment, infectious disease surveillance and response, polio prevention and surveillance, and maternal and child health. U.S. assistance will also expand access to malaria prevention, diagnostic testing, and effective treatment.

The Government of Niger will increase its own domestic health expenditures by over $71 million over the course of the five-year MOU, assuming greater self-reliance in its own health system.

As a central part of the America First Global Health Strategy, this MOU emphasizes direct bilateral cooperation. It ensures that funding supports frontline services, reduces overhead costs, and delivers measurable results that protect both Americans and Nigeriens. This MOU sets a clear path toward an effective, sustainable, and efficient health system in Niger while reinforcing a shared commitment to safeguarding hard won health gains.

The United States will continue to sign multi-year bilateral health Memoranda of Understanding on global health cooperation with countries receiving U.S. health assistance through President Trump's America First Global Health Strategy.