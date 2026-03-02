Nigeria: NNPCL Gas Master Plan - Cascading a Broader Private Sector Participation

Nigeria's gas sector is moving from a resource-based industry to a system-planned commercial market. The NNPC Gas Master Plan 2026 (GMP) represents the most coordinated attempt yet to solve the country's long-standing paradox: abundant gas reserves but persistent domestic supply shortages.

For upstream operators, midstream developers, financiers and industrial gas users, the Plan materially changes how gas projects will be structured, financed and monetised over the next decade.

The Plan is built around five strategic priorities: increasing and monetising gas supply; reducing costs through hub-based infrastructure; expanding infrastructure; matching supply with demand; and transitioning to a willing-buyer, willing-seller commercial framework.

This signals a policy shift away from isolated field development toward a networked gas economy in which commercial success depends less on acreage ownership and more on integration into the national gas system.

The implication is that future value in Nigerian gas will be determined as much by midstream access and contractual positioning as by reserve ownership.

The current arrangement is strongly supported by private-sector investment.

For NIPCO Gas Limited, this supports its gas investment outlay, which is being firmly executed in line with gas supply arrangements with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited.

The Managing Director of NIPCO Gas Ltd, Nagendra Verma, spoke on the laying of gas pipelines under the Ibadan Gas Distribution Project.

According to the firm, the project has reached 80 per cent completion despite challenges that have slowed implementation.

He expressed the company's commitment to boosting the country's energy security and clean energy adoption.

He said the country's energy sector is undergoing significant transformation under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which has introduced greater regulatory clarity, strengthened governance structures, and enhanced investor confidence across the oil and gas value chain.

According to him, the company's commitment is supported by the federal government's renewed emphasis on domestic gas utilisation, energy affordability, and economic diversification, which has further positioned natural gas as a critical transition fuel for sustainable development.

Verma, while giving an update on the project, said that pursuant to the mandate granted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), NIPCO Gas Limited, in partnership with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), is currently constructing an 18-inch, 80-kilometre natural gas pipeline from Sagamu to Ibadan.

The project is scheduled for completion by June or July 2026. It is expected to significantly improve gas availability to industries and commercial consumers in Ogun, Oyo, and adjoining states.

Given its strategic importance to South West industrialisation and national energy security, NIPCO Gas, he said, is seeking the continued cooperation and support of relevant federal and state governments to ensure timely and seamless project execution.

Verma also spoke on the Abeokuta Gas Distribution Expansion Project.

He said in furtherance of deepening gas penetration in the South West region, the company, in partnership with NGML, is developing the gas project from Sagamu to Abeokuta in Ogun State.

The initiative is expected to accelerate industrial growth within the state, attract new manufacturing opportunities, improve energy reliability for existing businesses and strengthen internally generated revenue.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the Plan marks a shift toward disciplined delivery across the gas value chain. "Today's launch is not merely the unveiling of a document; it represents a deliberate shift towards a more integrated, commercially driven and execution-focused gas sector aligned with Nigeria's development aspirations. Nigeria is fundamentally a gas nation. With one of the largest proven gas reserves in Africa, our challenge has never been potential but translation: translating resources into a reliable supply, infrastructure into value and policy into measurable outcomes for our economy and our people. The Gas Master Plan speaks directly to this challenge."

The NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, described the Gas Master Plan 2026 as an execution-focused roadmap aimed at unlocking Nigeria's gas resources and strengthening its position in global energy markets. "The Plan is structured not just to deliver but to exceed the Presidential mandate of increasing national gas production to 10 billion cubic feet per day by 2027 and 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, while catalysing over 60 billion dollars in new investments across the oil and gas value chain by 2030."

Industry groups welcomed the initiative. Independent Petroleum Producers' Group Chairman, Adegbite Falade, said the Plan could help bridge gaps between policy and execution.

"This is giving a shot in the arm to the economy, which will bridge the gap between intent and reality. Gas thrives on value chain, from upstream to offtakers. As IPPG members, we reiterate our commitment and support to this initiative."