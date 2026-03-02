opinion

ABSTRACT

In this article, I examine Liberia's Yellow Machines as visible proof that taxation works. Drawing on Fiscal Exchange Theory, Tax Morale Theory, and Framing Theory, I argue that these machines demonstrate how taxpayer contributions translate into roads, jobs, market access, and real bread-and-butter benefits for Liberian families. Ultimately, the article reframes taxation not as a burden, but as a shared investment in national development.

INTRODUCTION: MORE THAN MACHINES

For the first time in Liberia's nearly 200-year history, the Government has procured a total of 285 heavy-duty earth-moving "yellow machines" at a negotiated cost of approximately US$22 million of taxpayers' money. With the first batch of 137 units already in the country, the remaining 148 are promised to be here soon. This story has made the biggest media headlines and talking points of late.

These heavy earth-moving machines will confront the country's longstanding road infrastructure deficit. Under the current distribution framework, Bong, Lofa, and Nimba Counties, based on their sizes and road network demands, are each slated to receive 38 machines, while the remaining counties will receive 19 each.

The public reaction has been electric--almost cathartic for a country long accustomed to promises without visible machinery. Citizens across political lines have gathered in celebration. Lawmakers donned all-yellow attire (the symbolic color of the earth-moving equipment) to commend President Boakai for prioritizing the procurement of the yellow machines. Yet, as expected in any democracy, there are skeptics. Some argue that machinery does not put food on the people's table. Others question whether roads alone solve economic hardship. Perspectives abound. Meanwhile, from where I sit as a tax communicator, the Yellow Machines represent something deeper and more instructive. They are taxation made visible, and I will tell you.

TAXATION MADE VISIBLE

For years, those of us who are tax communicators or revenue administrators--particularly those of us at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA)--have traveled across counties conducting outreach, tax clinics, and media engagements. In nearly every county conversation, from town halls to radio call-in shows, the same question returns: What happens to the taxes we pay? The textbook answer has always been consistent: taxes build roads, provide electricity, pay civil servants, maintain security, and finance public services. Yes, that is a fact. But now, with the Yellow Machines, the answer has steel, wheels, and engines. And perhaps, for the first time in a very long while, the answer is not abstract.

In public finance, this is what Fiscal Exchange Theory explains: citizens are more inclined to comply (in this case, with tax obligations) when they perceive a tangible return on their contributions. The Yellow Machines embody that exchange. Revenue collected at ports, border posts, businesses, and payroll systems is now returning in the form of roads. The transaction between taxpayers and the state has become visible, operational, and concrete. And certainly so, this is a clear and empirical manifestation of what the LRA often calls "Pay Tax We All Enjoy."

BREAD AND BUTTER ECONOMICS IN MOTION

This is not politics. Incontestably, roads are not abstract. Roads connect farms to markets. A rehabilitated feeder road in Lofa, Nimba, or Grand Gedeh reduces transport time from days to hours. That reduction translates directly into lower logistics and transport costs. Lower costs mean lower market prices for produce brought to Monrovia and other urban centers from rural areas. Farmers retain higher margins from their labor. Their farm products don't rot, because the roads lead them to the markets. More cash enters rural households. Families are happier--strengthened and inspired to produce more.

In my mind, this is unquestionably bread-and-butter economics in action.

Let me explain further. The impact of the Yellow Machines does not begin when the road is finished. It begins the moment the engines start and the machines move. People, not ghosts, will move these machines. These machines will generate both short-term and long-term employment for thousands of Liberians. Operators will be trained and hired to run excavators, bulldozers, and graders. Engineers and technicians will supervise projects. Construction workers will build culverts and drainage systems. Local hire companies will provide logistics. Security personnel will safeguard equipment and project sites. Fuel suppliers, food vendors, and small businesses along project corridors will benefit from increased commercial activity. I am addressing the bread-and-butter economics issues.

In practical terms, wages will be paid. Households will have cash in their pockets. Families will buy food, pay school fees, meet health expenses, and literally put bread on the table. A prayer like "give us this day our daily bread" would be fulfilled through productive national work.

That is immediate economic stimulus rooted in infrastructure investment.

When roads improve, transporters charge less. Traders move goods faster. Post-harvest losses decline. Villages once isolated become accessible. Civil servants, traders, and diaspora Liberians are more likely to travel home, invest in small farms, and initiate micro-enterprises. Rural land regains economic value. Agricultural productivity becomes commercially viable. Road infrastructure, therefore, is not separate from livelihood; it both generates income today and sustains prosperity tomorrow. Now, how then can we dismiss roads unrelated to bread on the table? And if this is not true, then I need to ask the "fathers of economics" Adam Smith, John Maynard Keynes, and Alfred Marshall to help me understand. These Yellow Machines are far beyond steels, wheels and engines.

TRUST, NARRATIVE, AND NATIONAL MEANING

Scholars of Tax Morale Theory remind us (and this is something I have observed repeatedly in community outreach engagements) that compliance is shaped not only by enforcement, but by trust. Visible public goods such as roads under construction, machinery at work, and workers employed strengthen confidence in public institutions. When citizens see outcomes, voluntary compliance improves. The social contract gains credibility. The presence of the yellow machines motivates this story.

However, from a communication theory perspective, how we present this story also matters. Framing Theory teaches that perception follows narrative structure. If the Yellow Machines are framed merely as political spectacle, skepticism will dominate. If they are framed accurately--as taxpayer-funded development dividends that create jobs, expand markets, and reduce poverty--the public meaning shifts. The Yellow Machines become symbols of collective contribution and national progress. Such a narrative shapes national meaning--and it is this narrative we must use to raise more revenue, maintain and power the machines the to work, and expand development.

CONCLUSION: A STORY WORTH TELLING

The Yellow Machines are not merely equipment; they are economic catalysts and communication assets. Yes, tax communication, especially in this context.

They allow us to say, with experiential clarity, that when you pay your taxes, development follows. Roads are built, jobs begin, markets move again, and livelihoods improve. Of course, machines alone do not solve governance, maintenance, or accountability--but, in this case, they are a powerful beginning.

This is why we celebrate. And this celebration is not simply because machines arrived. It is because taxation is working. More than ever, the Yellow Machines provide an undisputed opportunity to communicate it, a way of telling the successful story of taxation in Liberia. Yes, the Yellow Machine Matter because the power of Taxation is made visible through them.