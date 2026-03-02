Liberia: Welland City, Liberians Raise Pan-African Flag in Black History Month Celebration

Second from left, Welland Mayor Frank Campion and event organiser Chico Kambo Stewart, a Liberian immigrant and advocate for the recognition of Black heritage, at the Pan-African flag-raising ceremony at Welland City Hall, February 26, 2026."

The City of Welland in southern Ontario, Canada, and its growing Liberian community have marked Black History Month with a raised Pan-African flag, in tribute to the heritage and enduring contributions of the city's Black community."

The February 26 event, organised by Chico Kambo Stewart -- a Liberian immigrant and advocate for the recognition of Black heritage and the inclusion of the Pan-African flag at municipal buildings -- brought together Mayor Frank Campion, local officials, community leaders, residents, and Liberian immigrants from across Canada for the hoisting of the red, black, and green Pan-African flag, which will remain displayed through March.

The ceremony, which included an accompanying art exhibition, celebrated the legacy, resilience, culture, and excellence of Black people, while underscoring the City of Welland's commitment to cultural diversity and inclusion. Welland,one of the "Big Three" cities in the Niagara Region of southern Ontario, has a population of approximately 60,000, with Black including a growing Liberian community, constituting the city's largest minority group, according to Statistics Canada.

Among the Liberians in attendance were visual artist Hallie A. Ndorley and his wife, Malakai Ndorley, founder of the Malakai Foundation, which provides full scholarships to low-income families in Liberia. Ndorley, a Liberian immigrant, is a pioneering figure in Ontario's contemporary art scene and one of the most sought-after Black painters living and working in Canada.

His works at the event celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the American civil rights icon whose influence continues to resonate across generations, as well as the strength, unity, and cultural diversity of Black people.

Known for his 'mystic flowing colors,' Ndorley has, among other works, created a mural titled 'Curiosity' for the City of Pickering and its Cultural Advisory Committee as part of the city's programme celebrating Black culture and artists. In October 2023, he was honoured by the Regional Municipality of Durham, a region comprising seven municipalities in southern Ontario, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to arts and culture.

The Welland African flag-raising event was organised by Chico Kambo Stewart's Afri-Caribbean Festival, and it committee members in partnership with DreamMakers Diverse Group Foundation. The programme featured a multidisciplinary showcase of local talent, including live musical performances and spoken word poetry that touched on themes of ancestry and justice. The Pan-African flag was first created in 1920 by the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) in response to the need for a unifying symbol for the African diaspora.