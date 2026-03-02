Liberia: Compassion and Responsibility - a Call to Action for Young Liberians in the 21st Century

Young people's compassion is a vital engine for national development, turning energy into constructive action, empathy into policy, and idealism into sustainable growth.

Empowered young people bridge divides, drive innovation, and foster social cohesion, acting as trustees of posterity rather than just future leaders.

"The power of youth is the commonwealth for the entire world. The faces of young people are the faces of our past, our present, and our future." -- BrainyQuote

"Empowering young minds is the key to unlocking a future built on innovation, critical thinking, compassion, and resilience." -- Goodreads.

"If we nurture the dreams of children, the world will be blessed. If we destroy them, the world is doomed." --Wess Stafford.

"The energy and brightness of the minds of youths act as torchbearers for national development." -- Facebook.

"Young people are capable, when aroused, of bringing down the towers of oppression and raising the banners of freedom." -- Nelson Mandela.

"It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men." --Frederick Douglass.

"The youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow. They are the change makers of today." -- Facebook.

"A nation without productive youths is a nation without hope, and a nation without hope is a nation without future." -- Facebook

"I remind myself of the power of thought and how it's my obligation as a citizen and student of humanity to propel compassion." -- Alyssa Milano.

"The foundation of every state is the education of its youth." -- Diogenes.

By: Austin S Fallah - A True Son of the Planet Earth Soil: fallahas@yahoo.com.

In the fast-paced, ever-evolving landscape of the second quarter of the 21st century, young people in Liberia must navigate their lives with a profound sense of responsibility, empathy, and respect for the rule of law.

Young people today must cultivate compassion for others that transcends mere legal obligations.

As the global community witnesses unprecedented challenges, ranging from economic crises and social injustices to climate change and political instability, young Liberians must embrace the values of critical thinking, ethical entrepreneurship, innovation, and respect for the rule of law and established constitutional authority to ensure a brighter future for themselves and their nation.

In this korero, I aim to explore the fundamental qualities that young Liberians should embody and advocate for, while also addressing the societal and personal transformations needed to uplift communities, their nation, and individuals from cycles of poverty and disillusionment.

The 21st century has introduced an era of unprecedented interconnectedness.

Young people are increasingly aware of the world beyond their borders, exposing them to different cultures, ideas, and systems of governance.

For Liberia's young people, this opportunity comes with a crucial responsibility, one that can significantly affect not only their own lives but also the lives of those around them.

To foster meaningful change, young Liberians must understand that being important is not synonymous with power or status; rather, it is about being good to others, embodying integrity, and respecting the values that bind their society together.

The Importance of Compassion Beyond the Law:

In a society still healing from the scars of civil imbroglio, young Liberians need to cultivate a spirit of compassion that extends beyond legal obligations.

While laws are vital to maintaining order and justice, individuals are defined by their actions, intentions, and, significantly, their empathy towards others.

Every young Liberian must recognize that the true measure of their character lies in how they treat their fellow citizens, especially those who are marginalized and vulnerable.

Compassion entails an understanding of others' struggles. For example, consider the plight of young girls in rural areas who may be denied education due to prevailing socio-cultural norms.

Rather than dismissing their challenges as someone else's problem, young Liberians can take the initiative to support educational initiatives or mentorship programs that empower these girls.

Such actions embody the spirit of humanity and respect that are foundational to a thriving civil society.

Moreover, young people are agents of change, capable of positively challenging the status quo.

By fostering dialogues on social justice, equality, and human rights, they can positively inspire their peers to take action to create a more just society.

This engagement calls for a level of critical thinking that allows them to analyze and understand the complexities of issues faced by their nation and the world at large.

In doing so, they not only uplift themselves but also contribute positively to the greater good.

Embracing Responsibility and Accountability:

As Liberians strive for progress, young individuals must accept full responsibility for their actions.

In a culture that sometimes assigns blame externally, young people must recognize that personal empowerment begins within.

This self-awareness is fundamental, as it impacts their ability to effect change.

When young people take accountability for their choices, whether in education, career, or social interactions, they position themselves as leaders in their own right.

For instance, consider a young person who fails to secure a job after graduation.

Instead of blaming market conditions, government, parents, friends, or external factors, they should engage in self-reflection.

Was their resume tailored?

Did they fully prepare for interviews?

Were they proactive in building a network of contacts?

Some may say this sounds too western, but I think taking ownership of their situation not only paves the way for personal growth but also serves as a role model for others navigating similar challenges.

Do not misinterpret or take this article out of context; the government has a more important role to play in the lives of young Liberians.

The government must play its part in creating well-paying private-sector jobs, not just government jobs, to empower young people to become contributing citizens for themselves, their families, and the greater society's social and economic well-being.

Acceptance of responsibility should also extend to the nation as a whole.

Young Liberians must work to uplift their surroundings, whether through volunteerism, community service (ensuring people do not throw debris or urinate in the streets, or engage in other dehumanizing actions in public spaces), or simply by being active citizens in governance processes.

When young people step up to serve their communities, they foster a culture of change, solidarity, and hope.

They can draw inspiration from success stories around them and from other nations' young people, proving that transformation is possible when individuals align their visions with actionable goals and collective effort.

Creating Vision and Innovation:

As the world progresses deeper into the second quarter of the 21st century and beyond, the importance of visionary thinking can not be emphasized enough.

Liberia's young people must not enter the third month of the second quarter of this century, and beyond, without ambition or vision.

Stop the tiresome, good-for-nothing, empty slogans that have done nothing to advance young people's trajectory toward personal and collective growth.

Critical thinking, innovation, ethical entrepreneurship, positive dialogue, and intellectual engagement are the way forward for Liberia's young people to become more competitive with those of other nations, particularly developed nations.

They must cultivate a clear sense of direction that aligns their personal goals with the broader aspirations of their communities and the nation as a whole.

A strong vision can serve as a compass, guiding their decisions and actions toward outcomes that enhance not only their own lives but also those of those they interact with.

For you, positive people in Liberia, critical thinking, ethics, entrepreneurship, and innovation are the keys.

In a world rapidly changing due to technological advancements and globalization, having the skills mentioned above can open doors to economic opportunities while breaking the chains of poverty and political manipulation.

Young Liberians must harness their creativity and resourcefulness to address the challenges they face.

This could mean developing sustainable business models that cater to local needs, leveraging technology to improve access to education, or finding novel solutions to pressing environmental issues.

The creation of innovation hubs, tech startups, and social enterprises can empower young people to become economically self-reliant.

Initiatives like these not only stimulate local economies but also foster a culture of entrepreneurship and ingenuity.

By investing in self-development and pioneering new ideas, young people can position themselves as key contributors to Liberia's growth trajectory, demonstrating that it is possible to succeed while uplifting others along the way.

The Role of Respect for the Rule of Law and Authority:

To progress as a nation, it is essential for young Liberians to respect the rule of law and constituted authority.

Laws are designed to facilitate order and protect citizens' rights, and their adherence is paramount to the stability of society.

However, respect for the rule of law does not imply blind obedience; rather, it provides a foundation for constructive engagement and critical dialogue on governance and policy issues.

Young people should engage with legal and political systems, understanding their rights and responsibilities.

They must advocate for transparency, accountability, and reforms that promote justice while respectfully holding authorities accountable for their actions.

Civic engagement is not just a privilege but a responsibility; by voting, participating in discussions, and engaging with members of the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary, young people can influence necessary positive changes and contribute to the health of constitutional-democratic governance.

Critically, the interplay between compassion and the rule of law is central to the fabric of society.

When laws are enacted and enforced with compassion, they serve not merely as tools of accountability but as instruments of positive change.

Young Liberians must understand that true leadership emerges from a combination of strong moral values and respect for legal frameworks.

Upholding these principles strengthens the rule of law, promotes peace and harmony, and enhances the nation's collective strength.

A Path Towards a Brighter Future:

The path forward for Liberia in the second half of the 21st century and beyond lies in the hands of its young people.

As custodians of the future, young Liberians must embrace compassion, take responsibility for their actions, and foster a vision of critical thinking, entrepreneurship, and innovation that uplifts both themselves and their nation.

By treating others with kindness and respect, understanding the rule of law, and refusing to dismiss their accountability, young people can truly serve as catalysts for transformative change.

It is a vital reminder that being successful is not about outdoing others or merely rising above one's circumstances; instead, it is about striving to be a better person who enhances the lives of others.

The opportunity to make a lasting impact is within reach.

The time to act is now, and this commitment to personal and collective growth can pave the way for a more prosperous and just Liberia, where every young person contributes positively to the greater good.

Let this be the century where compassion and responsibility become the hallmarks of every Liberian youth, shaping a future filled with hope, resilience, and promise.